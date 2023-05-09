Multiple people were displaced and at least four were injured after an explosion Tuesday night in a condominium on Madison’s Southwest Side.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the Windsor Condominiums on Gammon Road and Park Ridge Drive just before 6 p.m. for the explosion at 941 Gammon Road that rained debris on the front lawn.

First responders took one person to the hospital and at least three others sought medical care on their own, according to Fire Chief Chris Carbon, who described all injuries as minor.

The explosion’s cause and estimated damage, the number of people displaced, and the structural integrity of the affected building were not immediately clear. Crews did not see any fire when they arrived on scene, Carbon said.

“This will be a slow, methodical process and we’ll be here throughout the night working through that, and then we’ll start a heavy investigation,” he said.

First responders worked to shore up the building before continuing their search inside. Carbon estimated that at least six units were impacted.

“It’s certainly a rare incident, we have had a few over the last 10 years in the city, but it’s very infrequent,” he said.

The response shut down Gammon Road for several hours.

In multiple areas of the complex, residents reported hearing a loud noise and feeling vibrations. Neighbors Jamie Grady, 47, and Fran Nickels, 70, who live at 933 and 931 Gammon Road, respectively, thought there had been a car crash or an electrical malfunction. The pair helped a neighbor who they say suffered burns until an ambulance came.

“I went into panic mode,” said Grady, who has lived in the complex for nearly 15 years. “That ruckus turned on my kitchen sink water, and the cats went a-flying.”

“It’s just a fluke,” she said. “Not even a fluke. It’s like a bad, bad dream.”

When Nickels heard the blast from her deck, she feared it was the water heater she’d had installed at 7:30 that morning. One of her upstairs windows was damaged, and she said she hadn’t been up to check if it fully broke.

“I turned around and I saw stuff just flying,” said Nickels. “My poor dog. Thank God he’s losing his hearing.”

While Grady and Nickels were told they’d soon be able to return to their homes, others were displaced for the evening.

Darryl McCants, 61, lives on the other end of the complex in the building at 945 Gammon Road, and for Tuesday night at least, he’s one of many being put up in temporary accommodations by the American Red Cross.

When the explosion happened, McCants was watching television, recovering from a recent knee surgery. He recalled a “huge explosion of glass just flying through the air.”

He covered his head during in the impact, which he also thought had been a car crash. Soon after, he emerged from his home, seeing children on the sidewalk in tears.

“(My condo) didn’t really get as much damage, structural damage. It’s just windows blown out and stuff like that,” he said. “I feel OK. It’s just that once I see all the damage and stuff like that, that’s when it will probably hit me.”

McCants said he’s lived in the building for “at least a couple decades.”

“This is just weird,” he said. “I was planning on retiring at the end of the year, so now it’s sort of like, what do I do now?”

