Jacob Blake shooting anniversary: Where do we go from here? Some progress charted, but many say there's a long way

One year has passed since that fateful week in August 2020. By now, most everyone knows what happened.
At about 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, along with two other officers, attempted to take Jacob Blake into custody on a felony warrant involving a domestic incident with the mother of Blake’s children. During the arrest attempt in the 2800 block of 40th Street, Blake ignored officers’ orders to stay in place and walked toward a minivan, in which Blake’s children were waiting. As Blake climbed into the van, Sheskey fired his service pistol seven times at close range, hitting Blake in the back and side of his body. Blake survived, but was left paralyzed.
Sheskey told investigators that Blake had a knife and he worried Blake was attempting to kidnap a child. In January, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley declined to press criminal charges against Sheskey, a move that Blake supporters have continued to protest.
In the hours following the shooting, protests were held and, in the evening hours of Aug. 23 into early Monday morning Aug. 24, some protesters turned to violence and criminal damage. In the end, several businesses in and around Downtown and especially in the Uptown area were destroyed by fires. City heavy equipment, parked to protect public buildings, also were burned.
On Tuesday, Aug. 25, with armed civilian militias now roaming the streets, three protesters were shot. Two of the protestors were killed, after an encounter with a militia member — Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Ill., Salem Lakes’ southern neighboring community.
Academics, journalists and politicians continue to debate what enflamed Kenosha’s incident, turning it into full-fledged civil unrest. Coming less than three months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the nation was hypersensitive to the continuing cases of people of color falling to the bullets of law enforcement.
But in a nation politically divided, there are millions fearful that their security has been compromised by those who would dismantle law enforcement.
Also underlying the incident in Kenosha is an issue that has festered for generations in America’s cities — disparity in income, disparity in opportunity and disparity in race.
“A rereading of the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders (Kerner Commission) report of 1968 reminds us that policing and social justice remedies have not evolved,” says Len Iaquinta, a Kenosha native, WGTD radio program host and social critic.
Iaquinta contends that the recommendations of that report that came in the wake of large scale social unrest in cities across America in the 1960s, had they been adopted, may well have made the civil disorder here less violent and have prevented deep-seated root causes.
Tanya McLean, executive director and founder of Leaders of Kenosha, also noted the social deficiencies that continue to fester.
“What about all the underlying issues that lead up to all these things?” McLean said. “What about the food insecurities, what about the lack of housing, the income inequities and everything else that bubbles up underneath and leads to all these travesties? It’s dead silent.”
A year later, what has changed?
If you head Downtown on a weekend, you see a thriving business district, with bars, restaurants and event venues open and doing well after the double-whammy of a pandemic and the unrest. Images of boarded up windows seem a distant memory.
“The vast majority of citizens and merchants have shown the resilience, ingenuity and just plain old-fashioned skill (and will) in returning the community to a vibrant, interesting and enjoyable place to live or visit,” notes Howard Moon, a retired Kenosha Unified superintendent and administrator. “The events of this summer especially, carried out without incident or trouble, have been almost exhaustingly enjoyable, what with the music fests, carnivals, sporting events, Kingfish games, jam-packed eateries all contributing to making Kenosha just a swell place to be.”
But in Uptown, buildings lost to the riot and a fire just weeks before remain empty. The failed Brassworks development also sits idle — a failure that predated the unrest. Yet the city and developers have ramped up plans to revitalize the district and residents await the results.
“The unrest, I believe, it was definitely a wake-up call for us to do something about the inequity in our community,” said Krista Mauer, a business owner, teacher and president of Uptown Kenosha Inc., a business district formed to help promote and improve the neighborhood.
“There is such a wonderful coming together in Uptown with the residents, the school community, the social service community and the business community all together,” Mauer said.
But what of those underlying issues of disparity? In that regard residents have a mix of perspectives.
“I don’t think things have progressed. I think a bunch of promises were made to the community that we would see transparency, and that hasn’t happened,” said McLean. “It’s still the same. I was part of the mayor’s roadmap, one of the subgroups, and I was on the subcommittees for policy and procedure, we made recommendations and nothing. That was over two months ago.
“Basically all those listening sessions the community went out to was all for nothing,” McLean said. “It’s been a very frustrating process.”
But Zachary Rodriguez, Kenosha County Board supervisor for District 8, says he sees progress being made, especially at the county level.
“As a community, we have identified our strengths and weaknesses and worked over the last year to address the weaknesses. County Government in particular, I believe, has taken great strides in addressing some of these issues,” Rodriguez said. “One example is the approval of a resolution, which I co-sponsored, to equip our Sheriff’s Department with body cameras. County staff worked diligently to ensure our deputies and corrections staff were equipped as early as this past April (something the City of Kenosha doesn’t expect to have done until October).
“In addition to the implementation of the body cameras, Kenosha County has also implemented various new trainings for our employees,” Rodriguez said. “Further, in the 2021 budget, my County Board colleagues and I voted to create the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission. I am grateful that I was able to play a part in the formation of our newest commission’s mission … (earlier this month) County Executive (Jim) Kreuser announced his nominees to the commission.”
‘Far from complete’
But many in the city contend much more still needs to be addressed.
“My sense is that we have made a good start, but we are talking about incredibly hard work that is far from complete,” said Greg Berg, a Carthage College music professor and local radio host.
“I can’t speak for what anybody else has learned, but one of the things I know I have learned is that being complacent about these issues is simply not an option,” Berg said. “To be complacent is to be complicit.”
Veronica King, adjunct professor of traffic safety at Gateway Technical College and former president of the local branch of the NAACP, said there has been some positive movement since a year ago, but more needs to be done.
“(District Attorney) Mike Gravely and the Kenosha Unity Coalition has begun communication between agencies and criminal justice reform and there has been increased (racial) representation in the police and fire departments,” she said.
“But, there is still a lot of room for growth and improvement ... (For example) local hospitals still do not have substance or mental health units, schools need to look at suspensions and expulsions for students of color, the DA’s office could use some minority representation and increased (law enforcement) training could lead to fewer shootings.
“Finally, I would love to see Kenosha at the city or county level have an office of violence prevention,” King said.
McLean, whose LOK group has been active in organizing events in the community, said change can only happen with rolling up the sleeves to work, not just paying lip service.
“The only way that change is really going to happen is to get out here and do it. It’s more than just protesting,” she said. “In order to really, really make change, we’re going to have to really, really focus on the voting, the civic engagement in the community and really drilling in that if you’re not a part of this process, then we’re not going to have the change that we seek.”
McLean contends that “We need to have transparency. This whole ‘more of the same’ is just not working. All that they’re focused on is the Innovation Center. That’s it. And gentrifying Uptown, because that’s exactly what’s happening.”