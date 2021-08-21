Jacob Blake shooting anniversary: Where do we go from here? Some progress charted, but many say there's a long way

“The unrest, I believe, it was definitely a wake-up call for us to do something about the inequity in our community,” said Krista Mauer, a business owner, teacher and president of Uptown Kenosha Inc., a business district formed to help promote and improve the neighborhood.

“There is such a wonderful coming together in Uptown with the residents, the school community, the social service community and the business community all together,” Mauer said.

But what of those underlying issues of disparity? In that regard residents have a mix of perspectives.

“I don’t think things have progressed. I think a bunch of promises were made to the community that we would see transparency, and that hasn’t happened,” said McLean. “It’s still the same. I was part of the mayor’s roadmap, one of the subgroups, and I was on the subcommittees for policy and procedure, we made recommendations and nothing. That was over two months ago.

“Basically all those listening sessions the community went out to was all for nothing,” McLean said. “It’s been a very frustrating process.”

But Zachary Rodriguez, Kenosha County Board supervisor for District 8, says he sees progress being made, especially at the county level.