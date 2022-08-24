Jacob Blake's uncle files civil right lawsuit sues against Kenosha sheriff over 2021 arrest

The uncle of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot by a Kenosha Police officer two years ago this week, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the incident in 2021.

Justin Blake filed the action Tuesday in the Eastern District of Wisconsin federal court in Milwaukee.

The senior Blake alleges that he was standing quietly outside the city’s Downtown Public Safety Building during a protest over the shooting in April 2021 when sheriff’s deputies arrested him and strapped him into an emergency restraint chair for almost seven hours. According to the complaint, he suffered injuries to his neck, back and shoulders and his treatment amounted to state-sponsored torture.

He also argued that deputies recognized him as Jacob Blake’s uncle and punished him, using excessive force, for exercising his free speech rights. The lawsuit seeks an order ending use of the restraint chair as well as unspecified damages.

The senior Blake along with Pastor Jonathan Barker and Joseph Cardinali were arrested for disorderly conduct on April 25, 2021. Blake had an additional recommended charge of obstructing law enforcement because he refused to identify himself.

Kenosha County’s corporation counsel, Joseph Cardamone III, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Rusten Sheshky, a white police officer, shot Jacob Blake during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha in August 2020. The shooting left Jacob Blake paralyzed from the waist down. Protesters converged on Kenosha in the days immediately following the shooting, with some demonstrations turning violent.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley declined to file charges against Sheskey, who has returned to work, and the Kenosha Police Department found Sheskey followed department policy in the incident.

Protests over the shooting and treatment of people of color in Kenosha have continued sporadically since the shooting.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story.