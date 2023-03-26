Jane Goodall wants everyone to know the impact they can have on the world.

In an engaging and often entertaining lecture at UW-Madison on Sunday, Goodall, a conservationist famous for her work with chimpanzees, talked about the work that transformed the way the world looks at the relationship with animals.

She took the audience on the journey from loving animals as a child exploring nature to meeting Louis Leakey, a scientist and mentor who eventually facilitated her work in Tanzania with the chimps.

It started with a supportive mother.

Goodall said her mother encouraged the love of animals she always had.

In fact, when Goodall first went to Tanzania to what is now Gombe National Park to study chimpanzees and needed someone to take responsibility for her, it was her mother who went along and supported her.

"Mom set up a little clinic and established good relationships with people," Goodall said. Meanwhile she was in the hills with the chimps, taking months to sit quietly and get them to trust her. She stayed even when the chimps were mistrustful and aggressive. Finally, one warmed up to her and the rest followed suit and accepted her.

"Then it became absolutely magical," she said.

Goodall talked about working with communities where the chimpanzees live to support education and conservation and her efforts that led to the retirement of chimps being used for experiments.

She also talked about Roots and Shoots, a program that supports young people in grassroots conservation movements.

The program, now active in 86 countries, came about after Goodall noticed young people were depressed about the future. She said she understands this, but there is still hope.

"People are always asking me, Jane do you really have hope for the world after all you've seen?" Goodall said she does.

Hope comes from young people active in saving the planet and individuals thinking about their own environmental footprint and not giving up, she said.

"Never forget: Every single day you live on this planet you make some impact," she said. "Every single one of you."