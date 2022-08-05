Janesville couple killed by lightning strike near White House, 2 others critical

WASHINGTON — Two people who were critically injured in a lightning strike outside the White House have died, police said Friday. Two others remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville died of their injuries after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
The two other people, a man and a woman, were in critical condition, the police department said. Their identities were not immediately released.
Authorities did not reveal how the people were injured, other than to say they were critically hurt in the lightning strike.
Officers with the Secret Service and the U.S. Park Police witnessed the lightning strike Thursday night and ran over to render first aid, officials said.
Emergency medical crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. and had transported all of the victims to the hospital with "critical, life-threatening injures," fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.
Photos: Epic storms that have hit the Madison area
Tornado leaves Barneveld in ruins in 1984
Barns destroyed in 1998
Record-breaking storm hits in April 1973
Storm downs trees in 2006
High winds uproot tree in 2003
Maple Bluff hit hard in 2003
Tornadoes rip through Stoughton in 2005
Tornadoes rip through Stoughton in 2005
Branch breaks through wall in 2006
Strong storms hit Dane County in June 2010
Madison residents dig out from under 2012 snow storm
Days after saying that running negative ads is "just bad policy," Tim Michels launched a blistering attack against Rebecca Kleefisch that faults her not backing Donald Trump in 2016 and brands her as "the ultimate Madison insider."
Conley cautioned utilities are risking more than $500 million in ratepayer money and he will not allow them to build in protected areas “simply because the transmission companies plowed ahead" with no guarantee of a river crossing.