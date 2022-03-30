Janesville man arrested after head-on crash with Rock County squad car during pursuit, authorities say

A Janesville man and his passenger were arrested after a head-on crash with a Rock County squad car during a police pursuit on Tuesday night, authorities reported.

At about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Janesville police were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Parker Court and found it at Lions Quick Mart, 2615 Milton Ave., Janesville police Sgt. Rob Perkins said in a statement.

Officers saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and attempted to take the driver and passenger into custody, but they fled in the vehicle, starting a pursuit that was terminated at Highway 14 and Highway 26 after the driver made several evasive maneuvers, Perkins said.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Clint Rowley said a deputy saw the driver, whose identity was known, go around their squad northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 26

The deputy attempted to stop the suspect and when the suspect continued in the wrong direction on Highway 26 the deputy continued northbound on the northbound side while the suspect vehicle continued northbound on the southbound side. The suspect vehicle then turned south and headed southbound on the north side of Highway 26, so the deputy activated their squad’s emergency lights to warn the traffic behind them of the danger, Rowley said.

The suspect then caused a head-on collision with the deputy’s squad, with no other vehicles involved. After the collision, the driver, Jesse Seales, 38, of Janesville, fled on foot, but was later taken into custody by deputies and Janesville police in the 3500 block of Voda Drive, Rowley and Perkins said.

The deputy, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to a hospital, treated and released, Rowley said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol will be investigating the crash, Rowley said.

Seales currently is out on bond for disorderly conduct/domestic violence, possession with intent to distribute amphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, and felony bail jumping, and now faces tentative charges of fleeing an officer, possession of THC, possession of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespass to dwelling, Perkins said.

Passenger Ryan Schultz, 35, was arrested on a probation violation, and faces tentative charges of possession of THC, possession of amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Perkins said.

