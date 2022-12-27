Janesville man arrested for OWI 4 times in December, police say

A Janesville man has been arrested for intoxicated driving four times in December, most recently on Christmas Day, Janesville police reported.

Kobe L. Wethal, 22, who had one operating while intoxicated conviction and one open OWI case prior to his four recent arrests, was arrested on Dec. 8, 10, 23 and 25, police said in a statement.

On Dec. 8 at about 12:45 a.m., a 911 caller reported a driver later identified as Wethal passed out in a vehicle in the middle of the intersection of Ruger and Jefferson avenues. Officers found the vehicle running, in drive and locked, police said.

With the assistance of the Janesville Fire Department, police broke out the rear driver’s side window to get into the vehicle. Wethal then woke up and displayed signs of impairment from substances other than alcohol and was arrested on tentative charges of OWI and operating while suspended and was released to a responsible party, police said.

On Dec. 10 at about 5 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man later identified as Wethal inside a business displaying odd behavior and possibly under the influence. The caller, an employee of the business, was concerned about the man driving, police said.

Police contacted Wethal, he admitted to driving to the business and displayed signs of impairment from substances other than alcohol. After he failed standardized field sobriety testing, Wethal was arrested for OWI and officers who searched his vehicle found a small amount of marijuana and he also was tentatively charged with possession of marijuana. Wethal was later released to a responsible party, police said.

On Friday at about 7 p.m., a 911 caller reported a vehicle in the ditch near Afton Road and Highway 11 and police found the driver unresponsive. The driver, who was later identified as Wethal, woke up when police knocked on the window, police said.

He showed signs of impairment from substances other than alcohol, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested on tentative charges of OWI, operating while suspended and misdemeanor bail jumping. Wethal was again released to a responsible party, police said.

Finally, at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a 911 caller reported a driver passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Bond Place. Officers found the vehicle running but stopped at a stop sign and talked to the driver, who was identified as Wethal, and saw marijuana in plain view, police said.

Wethal displayed signs of impairment from substances other than alcohol, admitted to falling asleep while driving the vehicle, and was arrested on tentative charges of OWI, operating while suspended, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor bail jumping. The vehicle was towed and Wethal was jailed pending a court appearance, police said.