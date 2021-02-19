Janesville man charged with killing woman whose body was found at Wisconsin Dells hotel held on $5M bail

The officer asked Mondy is he was alright, and he said he was. The officer asked Mondy if the woman was OK, and Mondy allegedly said she was "crazy." The officer asked if the woman was alive. The complaint says that Mondy looked at the officer with a blank stare and said "no."

The other officer handcuffed Mondy and transported him to the police department. The officer could smell the odor of intoxicants on Mondy's breath and reported that he seemed under the influence of intoxicants. After Mondy was detained, the first officer entered the room and saw a woman dead on the bathroom floor.

At the police department, Mondy identified the woman who died. The woman is not identified in the criminal complaint due to "Marsy's Law," and the family has requested privacy, according to a Wisconsin Department of Justice press release.

State special agents came to the police department to interview Mondy. Mondy said he and the victim had lived together for a month in 2020. They checked into the hotel together Feb. 13. Mondy said the two had alcoholic beverages in the room.

Mondy told law enforcement that they later struggled over a gun in the bathroom. He said that he overpowered the victim and gained sole possession of the gun. He then said that the gun accidentally went off, and the victim fell to the floor.