Janesville man faces homicide charge in case of woman's body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel room

Authorities have identified the man taken into custody in a case where a woman’s body was found in a Wisconsin Dells hotel room on Valentine’s Day.

Jeremy Lee Mondy, 34, of Janesville, remains in the Columbia County Jail on one count of homicide, according to a Feb. 16 news release from the state Department of Justice.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available. The name of the woman was not released. The woman's family is requesting privacy, authorities said.

Police were sent for a welfare check of two people staying in a room at the 1015 River Road, according to a Feb. 15 news release from the Wisconsin Dells Police Department. The address is the location for The VUE boutique hotel. Officers made contact at the room and were met by Mondy who said he was OK. When police asked about the female they were told she was dead.

Mondy was detained and police are conducting a death investigation. Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.