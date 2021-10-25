Janesville School District hit by suspected ransomware attack

The Janesville School District said Monday it has been hit by a suspected ransomware attack it discovered over the weekend.

In a post on its Facebook page, the district said its IT team on Sunday “noticed irregularities with the district’s network” and found code in its servers indicating what appeared to be ransomware.

The IT team immediately contacted the Wisconsin Division of Enterprise Technology Cyber Response Team, and the FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The district said no data has been accessed or destroyed, but the ransomware locked servers, preventing students, staff, and families from being able to log in to the various systems/programs used, such as Infinite Campus, Classlink, and internet-based textbooks/resources.

School telephones, security cameras, and paging systems have not been affected, and systems such as Google mail, and Google Classroom are accessible if using cellular data or another non-district WiFi WIFI source.

The district said it has received no ransom note with demands in return for unlocking the locked systems.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.