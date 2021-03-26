Jefferson County residents question Enbridge response to 2019 pipeline spill

Jefferson County residents are questioning why Enbridge Energy took 21 days to repair a leaking underground pipeline that spilled more than 1,200 gallons of petroleum near Fort Atkinson, contaminating soil and groundwater, and did not report the spill to regulators for more than 15 months.

The leak, which occurred in 2019 but was not reported until last summer, contaminated at least 130 tons of soil, and toxic chemicals have been detected in groundwater at thousands of times the state limits, according to a report filed earlier this year with the Department of Natural Resources.

The cause was listed as a connection failure in the 14-year-old carbon steel pipe.

The 20-inch pipeline -- one of several Enbridge lines that cross Dane County -- runs from Manhattan, Ill., to a terminal near Edmonton, Alberta and carries “diluent,” a petroleum product used to thin crude oil for transportation.

Environmental consultants for the Canadian pipeline company say the spill affects about 3.5 acres of farmland less than half a mile from the Rock River near Lake Koshkonong.

Anita Martin, a Jefferson County supervisor from Lake Mills, said she first learned of the spill at a committee meeting on Feb. 17 and has been seeking more information from Enbridge and regulatory authorities.