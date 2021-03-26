Jefferson County residents question Enbridge response to 2019 pipeline spill

Jefferson County residents are questioning why Enbridge Energy took 21 days to repair a leaking underground pipeline that spilled more than 1,200 gallons of petroleum near Fort Atkinson, contaminating soil and groundwater, and did not report the spill to regulators for more than 15 months.
The leak, which occurred in 2019 but was not reported until last summer, contaminated at least 130 tons of soil, and toxic chemicals have been detected in groundwater at thousands of times the state limits, according to a report filed earlier this year with the Department of Natural Resources.
The cause was listed as a connection failure in the 14-year-old carbon steel pipe.
The 20-inch pipeline -- one of several Enbridge lines that cross Dane County -- runs from Manhattan, Ill., to a terminal near Edmonton, Alberta and carries “diluent,” a petroleum product used to thin crude oil for transportation.
Environmental consultants for the Canadian pipeline company say the spill affects about 3.5 acres of farmland less than half a mile from the Rock River near Lake Koshkonong.
Anita Martin, a Jefferson County supervisor from Lake Mills, said she first learned of the spill at a committee meeting on Feb. 17 and has been seeking more information from Enbridge and regulatory authorities.
“I don’t know what residents have been informed,” Martin said. “That’s one of my concerns. Hopefully that’s a question they will address publicly.”
Enbridge officials faced questions from residents at a county meeting Friday morning. The company did not respond to questions Thursday about the timing of the response.
According to documents filed with the DNR and the federal Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, field workers noticed an odor during a routine site visit on April 26, 2019 but did not see any oil and did not detect gas vapors that day when strong northwest winds were gusting at up to 38 mph.
On May 4, a consultant dug down about four feet and found evidence of vapors in the soil. Enbridge workers later returned to excavate the pipe, which was about 15 feet below the surface, and found a loose joint.
They made a temporary repair on May 17, three weeks after the leak was first detected. Permanent repairs were made a couple of weeks later.
According to the report filed with the DNR, tests on soils from that May 17 excavation revealed benzene levels that exceeded state standards. Enbridge and its contractors returned in July and October of that year to excavate more soil and collected samples for laboratory testing, which also showed signs of remaining contamination.
The following summer, environmental contractors returned and took samples that revealed benzene at levels above state enforcement limits in soil and groundwater.
It wasn’t until July 31, 2020, more than 15 months after the leak was first detected, that Enbridge reported the leak to the DNR, telling the agency that about 1.5 gallons of material had spilled.
It wasn’t until July 31, 2020, more than 15 months after the leak was first detected, that Enbridge reported the leak to the DNR, telling the agency that about 1.5 gallons of material had spilled. The environmental consultants later revised that estimate to 1,225 to 1,386 gallons, of which at least 12.6 gallons ended up in the groundwater.
State law requires immediate reporting of hazardous substance spills, though the threshold for petroleum spills is 5 gallons.
Trevor Nobile, field operations director for the DNR’s remediation and redevelopment program, said the agency “is evaluating the circumstances based on the current available information.”
Enbridge reported the spill to PHMSA on Aug. 25, 2020, when it said the damage estimate exceeded the reporting threshold of $50,000. The company now estimates the total cost of cleanup is $221,258.
Tests of groundwater in October revealed benzene at concentrations more than 4,000 times the state enforcement standard and toluene at more than nine times the limit. Trichloroethene (TCE) was detected at levels below the enforcement standard but requiring action. Tests in January show even higher levels of benzene and toluene.
The contractors identified 10 private wells within a 1,200-foot radius of the spill, but the report indicates only one has been tested.
“I personally think it would be good if people had their well water tested,” Martin said. “I’m not sure whose responsibility that is.”
Jefferson County Board Chair Steven Nass said he had little information on the spill but said he was not concerned about any threat to public health.
“From what I’ve been able to ascertain … it was such a tiny thing that happened it didn’t get reported locally,” Nass said. “They had a hard time even finding it.”
Ronni Monroe, a Jefferson County resident who used to live within about 500 feet of the pipeline corridor, wonders whether the spill was actually larger and questions Enbridge’s response.
“Fourteen hundred gallons isn’t a huge spill, but the behavior is reprehensible,” Monroe said. “I just think it should have been public knowledge. I don’t care if it’s four gallons.”
Reports of the leak come as Enbridge faces fights over pipeline expansion projects in Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and Michigan.
In 2017, Dane County sought to force the company to carry additional spill insurance in order to expand its Line 61, which runs along the same corridor as Line 13, but the state Supreme Court struck down the requirement.