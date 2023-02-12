The F-16 fighter jet that shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron in Michigan on Sunday took off from Madison, although the fliers were airmen with the 148th Fighter Wing based in Duluth, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz confirmed late Sunday.

“The Bulldogs executed their mission flawlessly, protected the homeland, and got the birds home safe,” Walz said in a tweet Sunday night.

I’m proud of the airmen in the @148FW, based out of Duluth, who earlier today took off from Madison, WI to shoot down a flying object over Lake Huron as part of a federal mission. The Bulldogs executed their mission flawlessly, protected the homeland, and got the birds home safe. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 13, 2023

The shoot-down was the fourth time in eight days a high-flying balloon or other craft has been brought down over the U.S. or Canada.

Home to the 115th Fighter Wing, Madison's Truax Field is currently in between combat aircraft after the last of the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s F-16 fighter left Madison in October to prepare for its next mission, flying a newer generation of F-35 jets.

Pilots from other units around the country are still flying F-16s out of Madison, however, in support of the Guard’s homeland defense mission while the unit gets ready for the new jets.

The latest sighting caused confusion after military officials detected a radar contact over Montana on Saturday but ruled it an “anomaly” after sending fighter aircraft to investigate. Radar contact was reestablished on Sunday over Wisconsin and Michigan, leading to the shootdown.

North American Aerospace Defense Command detected the object Sunday morning and maintained visual and radar tracking of it. “Based on its flight path and data, we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana,” according to the Pentagon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.