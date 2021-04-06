Jill Underly wins state superintendent election; vows to ensure all schools open in the fall

Pecatonica School District Superintendent Jill Underly will be the next state superintendent, bringing to an end a contentious race for Wisconsin’s top education position.

Underly, who had heavy backing from Democrats and teacher unions in an officially nonpartisan election, defeated former Brown Deer School District Superintendent Deborah Kerr by double digits, according to The Associated Press, which called the race at 9:26 p.m.

“Here’s my promise to every family, student and Wisconsinite, young and old, regardless of who you voted for: I will always do what’s best for our kids,” Underly said during a press conference. “We have a long road ahead of us but I’m ready to get to work on day one and build a stronger, more equitable public education system that provides every child, every day, with a world-class public education system they deserve.”

Underly edged out Kerr in a seven-way primary in February but had raised more than $1 million since the beginning of February, with the majority coming from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Kerr had raised about $71,000 during that same period, with large amounts from Republican donors.