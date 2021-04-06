Jill Underly wins state superintendent election

Working with the Legislature to fix public school funding, expanding access to full-day 4K, and teacher recruitment and retention are also among her top priorities, she said.

Kerr said she was disappointed, but she congratulated Underly and wished her success in her new role. Regarding what's next for Kerr, she said she's unsure.

"I'm going to take a couple of days to downshift, because I just retired from Brown Deer School District and I ran a campaign," she said. "I know God has a plan for me and I don't know what that is yet but I'm going to stay engaged and continue to fight for all of the kids in Wisconsin."

Current state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor declined to comment on the campaign to replace her. But in remarks to members of the Legislature's budget committee earlier Tuesday, she urged lawmakers to restore the state's one-time commitment to fund two-thirds of the cost of education, which Underly said she supports.

“Former Governor Tommy Thompson first made this commitment in an effort to equalize the financial resources available to school districts by decreasing the reliance on property taxes," Stanford Taylor said. "It is an important commitment by the state to return to this promise.”