The Margaritaville-themed restaurant Cheeseburger in Paradise opened in 2004 in Middleton's Greenway Station, and the opening festivities wouldn't have been complete without an appearance from Jimmy Buffett himself.

Buffett wore a cheesehead and put on a 50-minute show, to the delight of the 200-plus fans. The concert raised about $55,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.

Once concert-goer who had already seen Buffett perform 15 times, said: "Jimmy lights up a stage better than anybody."

Buffett died Friday at age 76. The Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant, which several times was voted the top place to get margaritas, closed in 2014.