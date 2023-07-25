A Madison father shot his 25-year-old son to death Saturday night after a fight that started with an argument over 25 cents the younger man demanded, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

After giving his son what he said was his last $2, John C. Shively, 65, told police that he grabbed the gun and shot Zachary S. Shively so that the confrontation would finally end.

"I foolishly thought that with a gun right at him that he would just finally give me respite," Shively told police after the shooting, which happened at the Shively home at 2849 Warner St. on Madison's South Side.

"It was a big argument for (25 cents), is that insane or ..." Shively said.

But Shively said it was not only the 25 cents but the culmination of a lot of bad decisions that had built up over time that caused him to shoot his son with a gun that Zachary Shively owned and had used earlier that night to fire gunshots from a moving car.

"Could I have gotten help for him that I didn't?" Shively asked a Madison police detective. "Probably, but I didn't know what to do."

The complaint charged Shively with first-degree intentional homicide for his son's death, which according to the complaint was caused by a single gunshot wound to his heart and aorta. Medical Examiner Dr. Vincent Tranchida estimated the shot was fired from a distance of between six inches and three feet.

Shively is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

According to the complaint:

A roommate of the father and son told police the Shivelys had gone to a family gathering late Saturday afternoon but came home after they had started arguing over money at the gathering.

The roommate said he was trying to leave the house and go to another house across the street when he heard one gunshot. After the shot, he heard John Shively say, "Call 911." The man said he ran from the house and went across the street where he called 911.

The roommate said Zachary Shively had bought the gun recently from a gun shop in Oregon, south of Madison.

John Shively also called 911 and told a dispatcher he had shot his son and put the gun down on the floor.

When police arrived, John Shively came out of the house as ordered, with blood on his hands and clothing. In a squad car he told an officer, "I pulled the trigger."

Officers found Zachary Shively in a living room type of area at the bottom of the stairs in the basement of the home. A 40-caliber Glock handgun was on the floor in a nearby bedroom. A single fired casing was also found.

At the police station Downtown, John Shively told Detective Lisa Fahrenbruch that he shot his son after things built up and built up. He said Zachary Shively would not drop the subject of money and kept asking him for money, even though John Shively said he had none.

Shively said he had previously given his son and his son's friends post-dated checks, and that was what his son was demanding again.

He had only $2, which he didn't want to give his son, but he ended up giving it to him. But his son wanted $2.50. John Shively said he only had 30 cents and a few pennies, but his son "kept hammering" that he needed 25 cents more.

Shively said it wasn't unusual for his son to demand money. But he said he owes taxes on his house and hasn't paid the mortgage for the past two or three months and his credit cards are at their limits, so it was not just about the 25 cents but about a lot of bad decisions.

The argument lasted what seemed to Shively like a long time, and at one point before the shooting, Zachary Shively had gone upstairs and come back down to continue arguing. John Shively could have left then through a sliding door, he told police, but he didn't.

Zachary Shively hit his father on the upper arm with a closed fist, trying to intimidate him. Then he began pushing the older man. Shively said his son pushed him into the corner, where he landed in a chair and bumped his head on a wall, but he was not seriously hurt by that.

After being pushed into the chair, John Shively said, he was trying to go upstairs, but his son grabbed him from behind and pulled him backward and continued to hit him.

For reasons the elder Shively said he did not know, Zachary Shively had left the gun on a ledge at the bottom of the stairs.

"I can't tell you how much I regret that I picked it up, thinking that he would finally back down," Shively told police, "which he didn't do."

He said he pointed the gun at his son who was coming at him and fired "point blank."

"I wish I hadn't," he said. "I'm pretty sure I only pulled it once."

Although Zachary Shively was hurling a lot of insults, John Shively said, he didn't threaten his father. His son was pushing him, the elder Shively said, but not verbally threatening him.

Asked by Fahrenbruch about his intent in firing the gun, Shively said there was no logical thought behind it, he just wanted the confrontation with his son to stop.