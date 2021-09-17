Judge blocks health, environmental groups from defending state in WMC pollution case

WMC’s attorney Lucas Vebber argued the state is capable of defending itself and that the health and environmental groups misunderstand the case, which does not seek to strike down the law, only how the DNR enforces it.

“This case is about procedure,” Vebber said.

Bohren agreed, saying the state is aggressively defending its position and can adequately represent the other groups’ interests.

He said it’s unclear whether changes in the DNR’s enforcement policy would directly affect their rights, but he did agree to allow the groups to file “friend of the court” briefs in the case.

State law gives the DNR authority to regulate the discharge of hazardous substances, which the law defines as anything “that can cause harm to human health and safety, or the environment, because of where it is spilled, the amount spilled, its toxicity or its concentration.”