 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judge delays Oshkosh school stabbing trial over mood from Texas shootings

  • Updated
  • 0
Grant Fuhrman, 16, Oshkosh West High School shooting

Grant Fuhrman.

OSHKOSH — The judge presiding over a case involving a violent altercation in a Wisconsin high school postponed the trial after defense attorneys argued that public sentiment related to the school shootings in Texas could taint the jury pool.

Grant Fuhrman, accused of stabbing a high school resource officer multiple times with a barbecue fork in Oshkosh in 2019, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The 19-year-old man has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

People are also reading…

During a struggle, the officer shot the then-16-year-old student. Neither of them was seriously injured and the officer was cleared of wrongdoing.

Fuhrman's attorneys filed a motion to delay last week, four days after an 18-year-old entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and fatally shot 19 children and two teachers. The defense said their client could not get a fair trial in the current environment.

The request said the Texas case would have been on the minds of every potential juror if the interview process had started Tuesday as scheduled.

"The length of time between the outside influence and the trial is critical. Here that time frame is mere days," the motion states.

Judge Daniel Bissett granted the delay and scheduled a status hearing for July 7.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Student pilot killed in plane crash in Wauwatosa

Student pilot killed in plane crash in Wauwatosa

Daniel Perelman, 18, of Brookfield, was practicing takeoffs and landings Thursday from Timmerman Airport on Milwaukee's north side when his Cessna 152 went down in the backyard of a home. No one on the ground was hurt.

Watch Now: Related Video

New push to protect outdoor workers from extreme heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News