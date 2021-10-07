Judge denies Beaver Dam man convicted of killing ex-wife a court-appointed attorney because he has funds

JUNEAU — A convicted murderer was denied a court-appointed attorney Wednesday because he has funds in a retirement account.

Ulisses Medina Espinosa request was denied by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia.

“The court denies you based on assets,” Sciascia said. “You are always free to hire your own attorney.”

The 33-year-old former Beaver Dam man was sentenced to life in prison in April for the March 2019 shooting death of his ex-wife in front of the couple’s 5-year-old daughter at his parent’s home in Beaver Dam.

Ulisses Medina Espinosa was found guilty of first degree intentional homicide Dec. 15 for killing Stacia Hollinshead, Sycamore, Illinois.

Medina Espinosa filed the order in June for a court appointed post conviction attorney

Prior to the decision, Sciascia questioned why Medina Espinosa would not qualify for a public defender.

“According to your affidavit, you are not employed; you have no cash, no stocks or bonds and you own no real estate,” Sciascia said. “How is it possible you did not qualify for a public attorney?”

Medina Espinosa, who appeared by video from Green Bay Correctional Facility, said he attempted to he was told that he could not because he had $34,000 in his 401K retirement account.

“Mr. Espinosa if you have $34,000, I can’t find you indigent,” Sciascia said.

Medina Espinosa said he would only get about half if he took money out of the fund.

Sciascia said he should be able to hire an attorney with either amount.

Medina Espinosa said he was having issues contacting attorneys on his own from the prison and would contact his family.

“I will give permission for my family to handle the situation for me,” Medina Espinosa said.