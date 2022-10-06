Judge finds probable cause in drug overdose reckless homicide case against Pardeeville man

A Columbia County Judge ruled recently that there was enough evidence and probable cause to hold up charges of reckless homicide filed against a Pardeeville man despite his attorney’s attempt to have the case dismissed.

Jimmy Chandler, 49, Pardeeville, is facing on count of first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs and delivery of narcotics. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison followed by up to 15 years if found guilty of reckless homicide and 10 years in prison, followed by five years of extended supervision if convicted of delivery of narcotics.

Online records show Chandler remains in custody on $50,000 cash bond that was set in June. Chandler appeared in a Columbia County Courtroom last week for his preliminary hearing. He was joined by his attorney Edward Hunt. Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal was also at the hearing as the prosecuting attorney.

Yaskal called one witness to testify during the hearing. Detective Sgt. Brian Johnson testified when officers arrived on the scene in December 2021 they found a 28-year-old male victim unresponsive. Johnson said he observed the autopsy where the the medical examiner reported the death of the man as most likely a drug overdose.

Johnson was asked about the scene, specifically about a bag that was sent to the state crime lab. The bag had “420” printed on it and the state crime lab said there was fentanyl residue on the bag.

Johnson testified that a number of other people that may have interacted with Chandler and the victim told authorities they saw Chandler with those types of “420” clear plastic bags before. He also said Chandler’s DNA was on the bag.

Hunt asked if there was any other witness questioned who gave DNA to be tested for presence on the bag, Johnson said some witnesses were DNA tested but not all.

Hunt argued the case should be dismissed because there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Chandler had any involvement. Judge W. Andrew Voigt disagreed and said there was enough evidence for this case to move forward and found there was probable cause that Chandler committed a felony in December in Columbia County.

At the hearing, Hunt stated the defendant was standing mute for the hearing and Voigt entered a not guilty plea on Chandler’s behalf.

Case Background

According to the criminal complaint filed on June 7:

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched on Dec. 2 to a home on Second Street in Pardeeville just before 9:30 a.m. The deputy was led to a bathroom inside where the body of a deceased male was found. He was not identified in the criminal complaint.

The deputy confirmed the victim had no pulse and was not breathing. One witness said they and the victim lived at the Second Street home and had seen the victim around 11 p.m. When the witness woke up on Dec. 2, they noted the bathroom door was locked. Once they were able to unlock the door the witness saw the victim on the floor.

While authorities were speaking with witnesses, they put together a timeline of the events leading to the fatal overdose.

According to witnesses cited in the criminal complaint, the victim was seen at the Second Street home at 11 p.m. He was seen leaving the residence around 11:15 p.m. and again at the home at 3 a.m.

In a May interview, a witness told a Columbia County Sheriff detective they saw the victim at a home on Lake Street in Pardeeville. The victim was seen in the home, where Chandler was living, just after midnight on Dec. 2.

The witness told the detective they had a dog in poor health and that Chandler allegedly offered her heroin to help the dog die peacefully.

The victim allegedly expressed to everyone in the home they were looking to buy drugs. Then Chandler allegedly retrieved something upstairs and returned to the kitchen. The witness told the detective they saw “420” printed on small plastic bag.

The witness alleged after the victim died, Chandler began cleaning his part of the house intensively.

Chandler was interviewed by a detective on May 23. Chandler denied giving the victim any heroin. Then later in the interview, Chandler allegedly stated, “I can do time.” When Chandler was shown the small plastic bag recovered from the scene of the victim’s death, he allegedly said, “that was my bag.”

That small plastic bag with “420” printed on it was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to be analyzed for the presence of DNA. The results strongly indicated the presence of Chandler’s DNA on the bag.

There is a scheduling conference set for Nov. 7 in this case.