Judge OKs wastewater testing but limits enforcement for PFAS pollution

A Wisconsin judge says the state has the authority to test wastewater for toxic “forever chemicals” but cannot bring legal action against polluters without first establishing water quality standards.

Jefferson County Judge William Hue sided with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, which sought to bar the Department of Natural Resources from testing for PFAS, a group of human-made chemicals that have been linked to cancer and other ailments but are not yet regulated under state code.

The case, one of two challenging the state's authority to regulate PFAS, involved sampling undertaken as part of the DNR’s effort to estimate the economic impact of proposed standards that, if adopted, would require wastewater treatment plants to remove two PFAS compounds.

The DNR estimates the regulations would cost businesses and local governments up to $4.8 million a year but could save more than $100 million annually in health care expenses.

In a 45-page decision issued Monday, Hue ruled that under the federal Clean Water Act, the DNR can sample wastewater for informational purposes, but enforcement is limited to substances and quantities established through the rulemaking process.

Spokespeople for the DNR and WMC, the state's largest business lobby, each declined to comment on the decision.

Because they do not break down naturally, PFAS accumulate in animal and human tissue and can be spread to farm fields in sludge from sewage treatment plants. PFAS have contaminated soil and groundwater at sites across the state, including Madison, Marinette and La Crosse.

The DNR is finalizing water standards for two PFAS compounds, and the Department of Health Services has recommended limits for 16 more. As part of the 30-month rulemaking process, those standards will require approval from the Republican-led Legislature.

In the lawsuit, WMC argued the agency does not have the statutory authority to test for contaminants when there are no standards in place because state agencies don’t have any powers not explicitly granted by the Legislature.

According to court records, the DNR’s sampling program expanded beyond the scope of the economic impact study.

The DNR sampled water from 116 sewage treatment plants and manufacturing facilities, but a court order issued last spring barred the release of data that could be tied to an individual facility, address or county. Seven other facilities refused to allow the agency to sample their effluent.

Hue ruled the DNR acted unlawfully when it took samples for the economic assessment, but he determined the data gathered are nevertheless considered public records, which could be subject to release.

WMC says by releasing the results, the DNR risked “significant reputational harm to the businesses” that could be stigmatized as polluters even though they are in compliance with their discharge permits.

In a separate case, WMC sued the DNR on behalf of an Oconomowoc dry cleaning business in a challenge to the agency’s authority to require cleanup of unregulated pollutants such as PFAS.

State law gives the DNR authority to regulate the discharge of hazardous substances, though there is no definitive list of those substances, which can include toxic chemicals as well as otherwise innocuous substances like milk in certain circumstances.

In that case, WMC argues the DNR should be required to go through the rulemaking process to establish a list of what substances qualify as hazardous.

Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren is expected to issue a decision in April.

