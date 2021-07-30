Judge orders former utility regulator to turn over phone, records in power line case

Huebsch testified in court earlier this month that Signal made it easier to carry on group chats with Android and iPhones and to keep from filling up his phone’s memory. He said he used the app to talk with friends about sports, health and family but not commission business.

Walsh argued that opponents haven’t shown any evidence that Huebsch discussed matters before the commission.

“Here there’s a lot of smoke and mirrors about how my client has communicated with this person or that person,” he said. “Nobody’s pointed to a single communication about the PSC.”

“What would be enough?” Frost asked. “Unless they have proof, they shouldn’t have discovery?… How would they ever prove it if it’s encrypted messages?”

Stephen Hurley, an attorney for DALC and WWF, said the PSC did not produce Huebsch’s phone records in response to an open records request.

“There’s a degree of trust that is lacking at this juncture,” Hurley said.