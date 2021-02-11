Judge says astronomer's case against American Girl doll can proceed, dismisses some claims

A Chicago astronomer's claim that Middleton-based dollmaker American Girl appropriated the astronomer's likeness will go forward, a federal judge ruled Thursday, though he dismissed some of the claims made in the lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson said he would allow Lucianne Walkowicz, an astronomer and science presenter based at Chicago's Adler Planetarium, to pursue a false endorsement claim against American Girl related to its 2018 Girl of the Year doll called Luciana Vega.

That claim alleges that by using features in its doll by which Walkowicz is identified — including Walkowicz's distinctive manner of dress and hair color — it's implied that Walkowicz has endorsed American Girl's use of Walkowicz's likeness.

Walkowicz typically dresses in "space-themed" clothing, wears holographic shoes and has purple-streaked brown hair. The doll also has those features. Walkowicz claims in the lawsuit that American Girl copied those elements for their doll after its representatives saw Walkowicz at public speaking engagements.

A spokesperson for American Girl, a division of toymaker Mattel, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Aimee Clare, a lawyer for Walkowicz, praised Peterson's ruling.