Judge sentences Illinois man to 11 years in federal prison for Lake Delton robberies

The second man to have pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of two Lake Delton businesses in July 2020 was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 11 years in prison.

In fashioning a sentence for Deon L. Brown, District Judge James Peterson said he needed to determine how much worse is Brown’s character and conduct than co-defendant, Cortez Thurmond, who Peterson sentenced last month to 8 1/2 years in prison.

Only Brown, 29, of Zion, Illinois, carried a firearm into the Alpha Red Studio and Gifts of the World store where he struck one woman on the back of the head with a handgun and another shopper in the mouth, according to court documents.

The blow to the back of head required several stitches. The only violence occurring during the Alpha Red robbery consisted of Brown grabbing an employee by the hair, pointing a gun to the side of her head and shoving her into a chair.

Peterson said the injuries weren’t extremely serious, and they healed long before the effects of the terror the victims experienced faded.

The woman, who received stitches, said she still has nightmares, a rapid heartbreak and “pure fear” when she thinks about the robbery, Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner wrote the court.

Making his conduct worse was the Brown didn’t need to use the gun became the witnesses weren’t resisting, the judge said.

Brown told Peterson that he now understands that he didn’t need to use the gun to commit the robberies but he needed money for drugs and violence was how he had got what he wanted.

Brown and Thurmond “cased” the businesses before robbing them, which Peterson called “calculated” for someone so desperate for drugs.

Also, this was Brown’s second armed robbery conviction and sentence and Peterson asked him why he didn’t get the message from that prior offense.

“Prison in Illinois is different; they lock you up with animals like me but there aren’t any programs ... that just make you worse off,” Brown said.

While being sober and detained in the Dane County Jail for the past 18 months, he said he had access to a laptop and obtained some educational certificates but not a high school equivalency degree.

Peterson recommended Brown receive drug, educational and vocation counseling while in federal prison. After prison, Brown will be on supervised release for three years and be responsible with Thurmond, of North Chicago, Illinois, for restitution of $2,555 to Gifts of the World. The Alpha Red Studio didn’t request restitution.

William Ginsberg, Brown’s attorney, asked for a sentence of nine years and two months, saying that the store video showed an “almost imperceptible” touch of the gun to a shopper’s head.

While all armed robberies are considered violent offenses, the fact that the physical injuries weren’t terribly serious should be considered a mitigating factor, Ginsberg argued.

Under the advisory sentencing guidelines, Brown faced up to 11 years in prison, which Wegner recommended.

Ginsberg argued that Brown using a gun and being on probation at the time of the robberies are already factored into the guidelines, which begin at nine years and two months, and is the prison term Ginsberg recommended.

Brown and Thurmond continued to rob business in southeast Wisconsin and Lake County, Illinois, before being arrested in Kenosha in September 2020.

They have been indicted in federal court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin for those robberies. Peterson said didn’t factor those pending charges in sentencing Brown.