Juneau County man, 31, charged with sex crimes after allegedly impregnating 13-year-old

Todd Sanborn Jr., 31, of Necedah is charged with felonies first-degree sexual assault with lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders, repeater; sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age with lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders, repeater; two counts of bail jumping, repeater; possession of methamphetamine, repeater; second and subsequent offense possession of THC; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater.

If convicted, he faces up to 60 years in prison for the first-degree sexual assault charge; up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the sexual assault of a child charge; up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the bail jumping charges; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for both the methamphetamine and THC charges. As Sanborn has a prior misdemeanor conviction within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional two years in prison due to the repeater modification.