Juneau County man, 31, charged with sex crimes after allegedly impregnating 13-year-old

A Juneau County man is facing multiple sexual assault charges after allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old during a New Year’s Eve party.
Todd Sanborn Jr., 31, of Necedah is charged with felonies first-degree sexual assault with lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders, repeater; sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age with lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders, repeater; two counts of bail jumping, repeater; possession of methamphetamine, repeater; second and subsequent offense possession of THC; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater.
If convicted, he faces up to 60 years in prison for the first-degree sexual assault charge; up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the sexual assault of a child charge; up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the bail jumping charges; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for both the methamphetamine and THC charges. As Sanborn has a prior misdemeanor conviction within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional two years in prison due to the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
On January 23, the victim, her mother and grandmother went to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office to report a sexual assault, where they spoke with Detective Benjamin Goehring. The victim was concerned she may be pregnant as a result of a sexual assault which occurred on New Year’s Eve. The victim’s mother said that the victim and other children were left in the care of Todd Sanborn on New Year’s Eve.
According to the victim, she was sleeping on the couch when she awoke with Sanborn assaulting her, and she tried to push Sanborn off of her.
During the course of the investigation, Sanborn was taken into custody, and the victim was confirmed as pregnant.
While at the Juneau County Jail, Sanborn made several calls, which Goehring reviewed. During one call Sanborn stated he did not sexually assault the victim. During a second phone call Sanborn said “I know I wouldn’t do anything like that."
In a third and fourth phone call with his girlfriend, Sanborn denied sexually assaulting the victim. He asked his girlfriend to pick up several items at his house “before someone else finds them” from a nightstand.
As a result of the conversations between Sanborn and his girlfriend, Goehring performed a search of Sanborn’s bedroom, where he found a container containing drugs and paraphernalia, along with glass pipes. The drugs were tested and returned positive results for methamphetamine, THC, hydrocodone and Percocet.
In an interview with Sanborn, Sanborn said the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to him. Sanborn initially denied sexually assaulting the victim.
According to Sanborn, the victim and other children were at his house for New Year’s, where they spent the night watching movies, playing music and dancing. Sanborn admitted he was intoxicated during the evening, and that he supplied an alcoholic drink to the victim.
After confronting Sanborn with the positive pregnancy results, Sanborn told Goehring he did have intercourse with the victim. Sanborn claimed the victim initiated the intercourse, and that he was intoxicated and did not realize how the event occurred due to blacking out. Sanborn claimed he did not realize he and the victim had intercourse until he woke up the next morning.
During the interview Sanborn stated he regretted what occurred between the victim and himself, and that it was the only incident. Sanborn admitted to knowing the victim was 13.
Sanborn agreed to provide his bedding, biological evidence, his cell phone and associated data. A search of the bedroom to collect the material revealed two pairs of female underpants.
During a second interview, Sanborn said he still did not recall the details of the night, but later said the victim initiated the interaction. Sanborn claimed another child at the residence walked in during the encounter and was told to leave, after which he had sex with the victim. Sanborn said he did not use a condom, and that even though he called the victim by his girlfriend’s name he knew the victim was the person he had sex with.
Upon being asked a second time about the underpants, Sanborn admitted one of the pairs of underpants belonged to the victim and he claimed the victim gave them to him to keep. Both of the pairs were found concealed under pillows on Sanborn’s bed.
Sanborn is scheduled for a plea hearing June 1 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
