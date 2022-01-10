Jurors in Chandler Halderson case see rifle allegedly used to kill his father

Prosecutors on Monday took jurors through evidence collected from accused murderer Chandler Halderson's home and from the hobby farm where the headless torso of his father was found, including the rifle they believe Halderson used to kill his father and the shoe where he'd hidden both his parents' phones and driver's licenses.

Halderson, 23, is charged with killing and dismembering his parents, Bart and Krista, and then scattering their bodies around southern Wisconsin last July after his father discovered he'd been lying about attending Madison Area Technical College — one of a series of lies prosecutors say he'd long been telling the world about his education and working for American Family Insurance, SpaceX and as a scuba diver.

In reality, the prosecution says, Halderson had dropped out of school, had no job and no money, and lived with his parents.

The rifle was found behind some boards in the barn on the property where Bart's torso was found, but not until three months after the barn was first searched by the Dane County Sheriff's Office in the days after the discovery of the torso and long after the property had been turned back over to its owners, the girlfriend of Chander's then-girlfriend's mother, Cresent L'Sai, and her family.

Prosecutors brought in witnesses from the Sheriff's Office to explain how the search of the barn was conducted and displayed photos of the interior of the barn packed with tools, boxes, two tractors and other items.

Lt. Jessamy Torres said she oversaw that search on July 12 and was happy with the way it was conducted and described missing the rifle as an "oversight" and "human error." L'Sai found the rifle in October and reported it to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Erik Schneider also described how he found several items used for sawing and cutting, including a bolt cutter and saw blade, on the inside of an old oil tank on the L'Sai property that had previously had a hole cut into it, and then displayed those items to the jury as they were entered into evidence. He was among a group of crime scene investigators who found a tarp stained with a reddish or brown substance in the barn and the one to unpack the rifle and show it to the jury on Monday.

Prosecutors say Chandler was fond of Russian-made rifles like the one found in the barn and had been given such a rifle by a friend with whom he played online, first-person-shooter video games.

Detective Dan Feeney identified photos entered into evidence of a plastic Target shopping bag found in a garbage cart on the L'Sai property. On the bag was a sticker with the first initial and last name of Halderson's girlfriend at the time, Cat Mellender, and inside the bag was another plastic bag containing rags stained with a reddish or brown substance and two Brillo pads.

Halderson is alleged to have killed his parents at their Windsor home and then tried to burn their body parts in one of the family's two fireplaces before taking them to the L'Sai farm and an area along the Wisconsin River to dump.

Mellender was given the bag when picking up groceries on July 1 at Target, according to her testimony last week. That bag was then brought over to Halderson's home on July 2, prosecutors contend, the day after Halderson killed his parents.

Feeney said the bag was the only thing in the cart when it was found, and that there are no homes directly across or next to L'Sai's rural town of Cottage Grove property.

He said when he opened the bag, he first smelled cleaning supplies, which were quickly "overtaken by a rancid, putrid smell."

Testimony from the Sheriff's Office last week was that Bart's torso was found in a wooded area of the L'Sai property three days after Chandler had been seen in the area July 5, and that a deputy on the scene noticed turkey vultures flying above where the torso was found.

Found in the same stand of woods was a Rubbermaid garbage cart containing a tarp that also appeared stained with a red or brown substance, according to testimony Monday from deputy James Plenty, who noted that in photos of the scene that vegetation under the cart was still green, suggesting the cart had only recently been placed there.

Plenty also testified to searching for shoes in the Halderson home in an attempt to match tread marks found at the L'Sai property to shoes at the home. The jury saw photos of a pair of Brooks Launch 5 running shoes that had what appeared to be spots of blood on them, and then of a floral-print shoe that had been hidden under some shelving in the Halderson's garage and found to contain two phones and Bart and Krista Halderson's driver's licenses wrapped in a paper towel and foil.

Prosecutors contend that a text message Chandler received on July 4 from his mother's phone — and which he pointed to as proof she was still alive — was really sent by Chandler from his mother's phone after he'd killed her.

On Friday, the jury saw images of parts of Krista's body recovered from undeveloped land owned by the Department of Natural Resources near Prairie du Sac near the Wisconsin River.

The prosecution contends that around the time he killed his parents, Halderson concocted a story about the two of them having left town for the family cabin on July 2 with an unidentified couple. No evidence was found that the couple had been to the cabin, in Langlade County on Sawyer Lake .

The defense has not presented its case yet and its cross examination of prosecution witnesses has been limited.

