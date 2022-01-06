Jurors in Chandler Halderson murder trial see graphic photos of father's remains

Jurors in Chandler Halderson's murder trial on Thursday morning heard from witnesses about Halderson's trip to a rural Cottage Grove farm where the mutilated remains of Halderson's father, Bart, were found and, more than three months later, a rifle hidden in a shed.

Halderson, 23, of Windsor, appeared to show no emotion as Deputy District Attorney William Brown took witness Brent Baverstock, a Dane County Sheriff's detective, through a series of increasingly graphic photos showing Bart's shirtless, headless torso as it was found under a pile of sticks in a stand of woods Halderson had been seen near days before. In the center of the torso's back was a wound, believed by the prosecution to be a gunshot wound.

Prior to Baverstock's testimony, jurors heard from Chandler's girlfriend's mother, Dulce Mellender, and Mellender's girlfriend, Cresent L'sai, who owns the farm where Bart's remains were found.

They described how Chandler had been at the farm on July 4 with his girlfriend for an Independence Day gathering, and then came by alone the day after asking to use L'sai's pool — a ruse, prosecutors contend, used by Chandler as an excuse to dump his father's torso.

Halderson is accused of killing and dismembering both his parents, Bart, 50, and Krista, 53, on July 1 after his father discovered his son had been lying for months or years about having a job and going to school.

Prosecutors say he then concocted a story about his parents having gone to the family cabin in Langlade County on July 2 before filing false missing persons reports on both of them five days later — days he spent dismembering his parents' bodies and trying to burn them in the family fireplace before dumping them in rural southern Wisconsin. Some of Krista's remains were found along the Wisconsin River near Prairie du Sac.

Baverstock said the sheriff's department decided to search L'sai's farm shortly after he interviewed Mellender in connection with Chandler's missing persons reports. Without going into detail, he said Mellender was "emotionally distraught" and the interview raised enough red flags that he felt investigators had to get the farm right away.

It was there that he saw turkey vultures — unusual among birds in their strong sense of smell — circling overhead, long grass tamped down as if with car tires and a target bag filled with what appeared to be bloody rags.

Then he went into the woods near where Chandler's car had been seen July 5 and found Bart's remains.

"It took me a while to process what I was seeing," he said, "and then it became obvious I was looking at a human torso."

Prior to Baverstock's testimony, Mellender and L'sai described the events of July 4 and 5, when they said Chandler seemed down and had told them he'd recently lost out on a new job at SpaceX in Florida because he'd suffered a concussion and couldn't fly.

Generally quiet and a bit nerdy, Chandler "just seemed kind of off, kind of weird, actually," L'sai said. Mellender said he told her "his concussion was really bad."

On the Fourth, Chandler had asked L'sai for her phone number so that he could come by and use the pool, L'sai said, and she'd provided it, but didn't hear a message he left on her landline before he showed up on the afternoon of July 5.

Chandler had never been the property alone, L'sai and Mellender testified, and Mellender rushed over there when she heard he was headed that way because L'sai sometimes went topless in the pool.

"I was worried he might see her," said Mellender, who was embarrassed enough about the disclosure to need a short break during her testimony.

Chandler didn't immediately head to the pool, though, according to L'sai, who became irritated because it was hot and she wanted to use the pool herself. Mellender, meanwhile, was worried he might be doing drugs while on the property, L'sai said.

Eventually, she and Mellender decided to go in the pool and it was a short time later that they saw a shirtless Chandler walking up from where Bart's torso was later found, L'sai said. Mellender said he asked to use the pool with them, and she said no because L'sai was topless, but he got in anyway and L'sai said he spent about 15 minutes making washing-like motions with the water on his arms and upper body before getting out and leaving.

"It was odd because he just seemed really different when he got in the pool," L'sai said, and he appeared more "lucid" and "present."

L'sai testified that she found the rifle hidden behind some boards in her shed in mid-October as she was cleaning the shed out. She said she hadn't been locking the shed and the rifle wasn't her or her father's, who also lives on the farm. On cross examination she acknowledged that she hadn't looked in the shed for a long time at that point and didn't know every item that was in there before it was cleaned out.

On Wednesday, witnesses testified that hours before he was arrested for allegedly lying to police about his parents' disappearance, Halderson went door to door in his Windsor neighborhood asking if neighbors had any outdoor video surveillance of the previous days.

Prosecutors spent most of Tuesday and all of Wednesday laying the foundation for their theory of how Halderson killed his parents and his efforts to cover it up.

Witnesses including longtime friends of the family, neighbors and Bart's brother, Brett, described Krista as doting and her and Bart as too responsible to have gone on a trip without telling anyone, as Chandler alleged. Bart, a certified public accountant, would not have taken a large amount of cash with them, possibly to gamble, as Chandler reportedly suggested, witnesses testified. And while Chandler told people his parents also took a lot of alcohol with them, neither were heavy drinkers, witnesses said.

Several of the 29 people called to the stand over the two days described Chandler as nervous, awkward, distracted and "emotionally flat" in his interactions with them in the days after the murders, including when he visited several neighbors on the morning of July 8 — the day he was arrested — to ask whether they had surveillance video showing his street.

"It's almost feeling like you have to think how to act," Hanna Hilgendorf said of Chandler's demeanor when she and her sister — longtime friends of the family — went to visit him on July 7.

Prosecutors also showed a compilation of security footage taken from a home near the Haldersons in which the family's Subaru can be seen leaving and returning multiple times between July 1 and July 7. Prosecutors contend that Chandler only decided to distribute his parents remains around southern Wisconsin after failing to burn them in the fireplace.

Chandler Halderson is charged with two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and falsifying information about a missing person.

The trial continues today and is expected to last about two more weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1