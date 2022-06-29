Jury acquits man accused of 2020 killing at Racine County biker club

RACINE — The man charged with a 2020 fatal shooting at a biker club was found not guilty Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Donley M. Carey, 37, was acquitted of intentional first-degree homicide in the Feb. 25, 2020, shooting death of DeMarcus Anderson, 28, at the Sin City Biker Club at the southeast corner of Ninth Street and South Memorial Drive.

Carey was also found not guilty of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

In his own defense

The defendant testified on Monday that he was not the shooter.

Witnesses said the two men were having a dispute and accusing each other of being “the police” — that is, a snitch or confidential informant.

The case presented by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office was plagued by conflicting testimony from witnesses and questions being raised about the Racine Police Department’s investigation. Efforts by unknown individuals to clean the crime scene also greatly hindered evidence gathering.

Mindy Nolan, who represented the defendant, told the jury during closing statements that after the DA’s Office presented all their evidence, it still wasn’t clear what happened in the bathroom that led to the shooting death of Anderson.

“Common sense is lacking in the state’s case,” Nolan told the jury.

As one example, she pointed out the state’s eyewitness claimed he was on his knees in front of Anderson, trying to help him dress, when Carey walked in and started shooting.

She noted for the jury that the victim was shot twice in the legs. She posed the question: How was it possible to shoot the victim in the legs and not hit the eyewitness kneeling in front of him?

Nolan was also critical of the investigation by the RPD.

She noted in the photos of the crime scene that there are three shot glasses wrapped up with the body of the victim, but investigators cannot say what happened to those glasses.

Additionally, the police took a witness into custody the day of the shooting but did not preserve the clothes he was wearing, which might have definitely provided the evidence as to whether he was in the room at the time of the shooting as he claimed.

Case history

The RPD responded to the private club after an anonymous 911 call reported that there was a deceased person inside.

They found the victim’s body wrapped in garbage bags. The hard drives for the surveillance cameras in the building were gone, and the room was awash in bleach, an apparent attempt to rid the room of physical evidence.

Later it was determined Anderson was shot seven times with a .40 caliber firearm.

Investigators theorize that someone wrapped the body and intended to move it later, but there is no evidence that Carey participated in wrapping the body or disposing of evidence. Multiple witnesses testified to seeing him flee after the shooting.

Following the initial investigation, a warrant was issued for Carey, who was arrested eight days later in Michigan.

Carey went to trial in January on the charge of first-degree homicide.

Judge Maureen Martinez declared a mistrial in the first trial after the defendant’s attorney, Mindy Nolan made comments during closing statements the court deemed inappropriate.

Evidence

The case presented by the Racine County DA’s Office relied on eyewitness testimony as there was no DNA evidence that linked Carey to the scene of the crime.

Many of the witnesses at the bar that night were never tracked down.

One of the challenges for investigators was that no one used their real names — or as they say, their government names — and instead favored nicknames.

The witnesses who did testify acknowledged they had been partying. The eyewitness who said he was in the room when the shooting occurred had been up for days on ecstasy and other drugs, and had spent the evening partying at the bar where the shooting occurred.

Antoinette Rich, the assistant district attorney, conceded during closing statements the testimony of the state’s witnesses was “all over the place.”

Many of the statements made by the eyewitness were not borne out by the evidence. As one example, a witness claimed to have stayed at the scene and watched while the medical examiner carry out the body of his friend, Anderson. But the evidence showed he was in custody at the time the body was removed from the clubhouse, and the eyewitness could not have been there to watch.

She said the fact the witnesses couldn’t remember all the little details was not relevant.

Nolan countered, saying that the details were very relevant to understanding the big picture.

She outlined the many conflicting remarks by the eyewitnesses, including one witness who potentially put the eyewitness outside of the bathroom at the time of the shooting.

Nolan also pointed out that multiple witnesses heard the eyewitness say “they” killed his friend in the hours after the shooting, suggesting the killing could not be traced to a single person.

She said there was more going on at the biker bar than the state would have the jury believe.

The defendant

As he did in the first trial, Carey took the stand and testified in his own defense.

The state’s eyewitness testified that Carey and Anderson went into the bathroom to strip and prove they were not wearing a surveillance wire. Afterward, Carey allegedly left the room, retrieved a gun, and came back and shot Anderson.

Carey was not a member of the Sin City Motorcycle Club, but he had been there a couple of times before.

Carey refuted the suggestion that both he and Anderson went into the bathroom to strip and demonstrate they were not wearing a police wires.

Instead, he said he was taken to the bathroom by multiple men with guns, was held at gunpoint and ordered to strip by Anderson.

The defendant said he took off his clothes and handed them to Anderson, who searched them for a wire.

Carey said that, while this went on, Anderson put his gun in the waistband of his pants while the other man continued to hold him (Carey) at gunpoint.

The defendant testified Anderson told the person holding the gun to shoot him (Carey), but he didn’t and looked reluctant, so Anderson said he would do it.

He pointed the gun and tried to pull the trigger, Carey said, but the gun did not fire. In the meantime, Carey shouted for help.

The person who responded to his cries for help was a good friend of Carey’s. The defendant said his friend jumped to his defense and began struggling with Anderson while Carey grabbed his clothes and left the bathroom.

Carey said while he was dressing he heard the shots and believed Anderson was shot while the two struggled over the gun.

Carey said he fled the bar through a side door.