Jury begins deliberations in Chandler Halderson murder trial

A jury in the murder trial of a 23-year-old man accused of killing and dismembering his parents began deliberations Thursday after Chandler Halderson's defense rested their case without calling any witnesses.

Over seven days of testimony, Dane County prosecutors laid out their case that Chandler — caught in a lie about attending school — killed his parents Bart and Krista Halderson, initially tried to dispose of their bodies in the fireplace of the Windsor house they shared, and eventually scattered cut-up remains across Dane County.

After the prosecution rested its case Thursday morning, the defense team immediately did the same. Circuit Judge John Hyland went through a series of questions with Halderson, referred to as a colloquy, to confirm he understood his right to testify or not testify. In short responses to the questions, Halderson said he understood his rights and chose not to testify.

The 12 jurors will deliberate two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and falsifying information about a missing person.

In the prosecution's closing statement, Dane County Assistant District Attorney Andrea Raymond walked jurors through events from July 1 when Chandler allegedly killed Bart, 50, and Krista, 53, to his arrest on July 8.

She brought up evidence and testimony seen throughout the trial, such as bone fragments found in the fireplace, cutting tools with DNA from Bart and Krista, phone location data capturing Chandler near where his parents' remains were later found, and security cameras from neighbors capturing what vehicles came and went from the house during that span.

"We know that Bart and Krista went into that home and never came out, at least as whole people," Raymond said.

She compared solving a criminal case to putting together a puzzle, contending Chandler "had eight days to spread pieces of that puzzle all over Wisconsin, at least southern Wisconsin."

"They were normal folks just trying to live a normal life. They don't even get to be buried next to each other," Raymond said. "Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I'm asking that you give justice to Krista and Bart Halderson and that you treat them with the dignity and respect that their own son hasn't given them."

Defense attorney Crystal Vera urged the jurors to consider what they don't know with regard to the two first-degree intentional homicide charges, but she seemingly conceded Chandler is guilty of other charges.

"Do you know if it was an awful accident, do you know if it was intentional, do you know if there was someone else involved?" Vera asked the jurors. "You don't, and that's a problem."

She admitted Chandler is a liar and even "goes to extreme lengths, if you will, to keep those lies going or to perhaps cover up those lies."

But Vera argued the prosecution's focus on Chandler's lies about attending Madison Area Technical College, working for American Family Insurance or being part of a scuba dive team with police — regardless of how much was known to his parents — was more about tainting his credibility and chance of testifying rather than a reasonable motive.

"You were never told that they were going to kick him out of the house. You were never told that they were going to disown him. You were never told anything about why it matters," Vera said. "If this is going to be motive, if this is the reason you're intentionally killing someone, it better matter."

In a rebuttal, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said: "He had two options: Own up to his lies, stand up and finally tell the truth for once. Or like a coward, shoot your father in the back and that’s exactly what happened."

Chandler was arrested July 8 after telling Dane County Sheriff's deputies his parents went missing after a Fourth of July trip to northern Wisconsin with an unknown couple — a story prosecutors said quickly fell apart.

Detectives discovered Bart's gunshot torso July 7 in a rural Cottage Grove property owned by Chandler's then-girlfriend's mother's partner. It wasn't until July 14 — nearly two weeks after the murders were believed to happen — that Krista's legs were found on state land in northwestern Dane County.

The trial was stalled for one week after Halderson tested positive for COVID-19 in the Dane County Jail. On Tuesday, Hyland dismissed one of the of the 18 jurors after they also tested positive.

This story will be updated.

