RACINE — A man who shot and killed another man with a pellet gun during a dispute last year was not successful in his efforts to convince a jury it was self-defense this week.

Maurice McCray, 69, was found guilty of second-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon for fatally shooting Trevor Jackson, 35, with a high-powered pellet gun at close range.

The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes Thursday before returning the guilty verdict.

According to testimony, Jackson had been taking cocaine and drinking alcohol for hours prior to the confrontation, which stemmed from his perception that McCray was mistreating his own little dog.

Laura Ann Walker, the defendant’s attorney, argued it was Jackson who introduced violence into the confrontation by pushing down her client and kneeling on his neck — in addition to threats of violence Jackson reportedly used.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office argued that, because McCray’s girlfriend lured Jackson back to the area in order to get retribution for the attack on McCray, he could no longer reasonably argue self-defense.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13. McCray could be sent to prison for up to 25 years.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched on May 28, 2020, at 5:18 a.m. to the 1600 block of Flett Avenue in reference to a shooting victim.

While en route, an officer was flagged down by the victim’s wife, who was transporting Jackson to the hospital.

Although she wanted police to escort her vehicle to the hospital, officers insisted she wait at that location for an ambulance.

Jackson was removed from the vehicle and placed on the ground in case officers had to give CPR. Rescue arrived and transported Jackson to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Although it is rare for grown men to die from a pellet shot, it is possible.

During the autopsy, it was learned the pellet hit Jackson in the side and travelled through his torso, striking both lungs and his heart.

Jessica Lelinski, of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, told the jury although Jackson had significant amounts of cocaine and alcohol in his system, four times over the limit for driving, the drugs and alcohol did not contribute to his death.

His death could only be attributed to the pellet.

Confrontation

Other testimony showed that events of the morning occurred quickly and that the memories of three witnesses did not exactly line up.

Essentially, the shooting followed a confrontation among McCray, his girlfriend Kenji Canady, and Jackson.

Juan Cruz, who was with Jackson that morning, was the primary witness for the state.

Cruz testified that he and Jackson had just met and spent the evening hours of May 27 and May 28 doing cocaine and drinking.

Jackson replenished the cocaine supply a couple of times, but eventually ran out. He said he had an old friend who might be able to arrange some cocaine.

That friend was Canady.

It was after 4 a.m. in the morning when they knocked on Canady’s door on the second floor of a Racine Street apartment building. She told them she was not selling drugs.

The two men, along with a friend of Jackson’s who was never identified, left and stood outside, having a discussion about scoring some cocaine.

It was at this time that McCray brought his little Chihuahua, Angel, out for a walk.

Here, the stories of the witnesses diverge.

According to Cruz, Jackson became upset because McCray was beating his little dog — an accusation the elderly man has denied. “I love that little dog,” McCray said. Canady also testified that McCray never hurt the animal.

Jackson intervened, allegedly telling McCray, “If you don’t stop beating up that little dog, I’m going to take it with me.”

McCray alleged the dog ran away toward the three men, and when he went for her, Jackson took the dog and told McCray, “I’m going to beat your (expletive).”

Cruz said he did not see Jackson use any violence against McCray.

However, McCray alleges Jackson pushed him down and put a knee on his neck so he could not breathe well or get up. McCray reported that Jackson said to him, “I should shoot your (expletive).”

Canady said when she came down, she saw the men were gone and McCray was trying to get up from the ground.

This upset her, because McCray had just gotten out of the hospital the day before and was still weak.

“I went from zero to 100 when I heard he jumped on Mr. McCray,” Canady told the jury.

She admitted going after Jackson and Cruz, who had gotten in their car and circled the block.

Canady flashed a condom, indicating she would have sex, but when the back door was opened, she punched Jackson in the head. According to Cruz, Canady punched him in the head multiple times.

She reported that Jackson told Cruz, “Get the wheel, because I’m about to get out and (expletive) this (expletive) up.”

As he opened the door, Canady dragged him out, saying, “Let me help you out then.”

The two engaged in a fight in the street. At one point, Jackson allegedly punched Canady, who was momentarily dazed.

It was at this point, she said, that she heard a poof and McCray said, “Get away from her.”

Jackson had been shot with the pellet gun at close range.

Canady reported that Jackson threatened her and McCray, saying he was going to get his sister and wife to beat her up, and his own gun to take care of McCray.

Cruz drove Jackson home, after which Jackson’s wife attempted to get him to the hospital. Jackson was unconscious by the time his wife waved down the police.

Defendant testifies

The defendant was described as a 69-year-old man with memory problems whose health is failing.

Despite this, he made the decision to testify.

From the stand, he was sometimes confused when questioned, conflated events, and said he did not remember being interviewed by investigator Don Nuttall — even with the video of that interview in front of him.

He told the jury after he was pushed down, he picked himself up, and returned to his apartment. He said when he told Canady what happened, she darted out the door to confront Jackson, but other witnesses testified that this was untrue.

McCray told the jury that being pushed down, and held down, had scared him.

It is not clear when he got the pellet gun, but he did say he wanted to protect Canady.

He told the jury he shot Jackson with the pellet gun because it appeared Jackson was coming after them.

Not convicted of heaviest charge

The charge of second-degree reckless homicide on which the jury convicted McCray was a lesser-included offense in original charging documents. He was originally charged with first-degree reckless homicide, which would have required the state to prove the defendant acted with utter disregard for human life.

Antoinette Rich, assistant district attorney, told the jury the defendant was not charged with intentional homicide because it was clear he did not intend to kill Jackson.

A tape recording of McCray being interviewed by Nuttall was played for the jury. In that interview, McCray sounded shocked, saying “Oh, my God” over and over.

Defense attorney Walker said McCray’s case was really about self-defense or defense of others.