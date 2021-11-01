Jury seated in Kyle Rittenhouse case

Kyle Rittenhouse trial coverage

The jury has been seated in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Word came at 7 p.m. Monday that the jury had been decided upon after juror interviews took place throughout the day at the Kenosha County Courthouse, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Twenty people were selected to hear the case. Of the juror pool, 19 are white and 11 are women. The trial is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. Tuesday with opening arguments.

In preparing for the 18-year-old's trial, the court summoned 300 prospective jurors, expecting about 150 people to turn up for jury duty on Monday. Some of those prospective jurors were held in a separate building Monday while about 80 prospective jurors — each identified only by number — were brought into the courtroom.

By the lunch break, about a dozen prospective jurors were excused because they said they could not put aside their feelings about the case. After 4 p.m. the lawyers, along with the judge, began questioning individual jurors on their own away from others.

Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the shooting death of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha, first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis.

The shootings took place on Aug. 25, 2020, on the second night of rioting in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey during an attempted arrest on a domestic disturbance call.

Rittenhouse is also charged with recklessly endangering safety for firing his rifle toward other people in the crowd, and for carrying a dangerous weapon as a minor.

Rittenhouse's legal team says he was acting in self defense at the time of incident. The teen joined other militia members who said they were answering a call to help protect local businesses during the rioting.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder advised jurors not to discuss the case with anyone “and of course don’t read, watch or listen to anything about the case.”

Schroeder noted the national interest in the case.

“You are in the command seat,” Schroeder told the jurors. “You are going to know more about this case than anyone in the world.”

The case is predicted to run as long as three weeks.

