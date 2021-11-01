Jury selection underway in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Kyle Rittenhouse trial coverage:

Normally during jury selection for a trial, one of the questions a judge asks prospective jurors is whether any of them have read or heard about a case.

“Is there anyone who hasn’t read or heard anything about this case?”

Not a single one of the prospective jurors in the jury box raised a hand.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for the shooting deaths of Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha, and for shooting and seriously wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis during unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer in August 2020. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty; his attorneys plan to argue he was acting in self defense.

The criminal case against Rittenhouse became highly politicized — and highly publicized — even before charges were filed, with video of the shootings shared widely on social media within hours of the trigger being pulled. Opinions on Rittenhouse and his actions — and those of the men he says he shot to protect himself — have become one of the political dividing lines cutting through American life.

In preparing for his trial, the court summoned 300 prospective jurors, expecting about 150 people to turn up for jury duty on Monday. Some of those prospective jurors were held in a separate building while about 80 prospective jurors — each identified only by number — were brought into the courtroom.

Thirty-four of those prospective jurors were initially placed in the jury box and in front of the bar, the wooden barrier that divides attorneys and court officials from the audience. The balance of prospective jurors sat in reserved seats in what is normally the audience gallery.

Putting personal feelings aside

Questioning during voir dire, the process the court uses to try to weed out those with biases that could affect their judgement, focused first on those 34, with other prospective jurors pulled from behind the bar to replace them as they were dismissed.

Schroeder told the jury that while he realized that the case was highly publicized, much of that pretrial publicity was biased. “Those of us who are picked for this jury will be in a front row seat in learning what happened,” the judge said.

He asked the prospective jurors if they could put aside their thoughts about what they had already heard about the case to focus on the evidence presented at trial. “If you can’t do that, you can’t be fair and you are not in step with what the Founders expected,” he said.

In the morning session, many of the prospective jurors said they could not.

“I can’t put aside my feelings aside, I know what I think,” one woman said.

“Well, you know what you think, but we’re talking about hearing the actual evidence,” Schroeder answered. “So if you heard someone testify directly to the contrary — let’s say you heard four witnesses testify directly contrary to what you think — you wouldn’t be able to put that aside?”

“No,” the woman answered. She was excused.

Another man said he had been commenting online about the case since it happened, then began talking about his support for the Second Amendment. Schroeder stopped him.

“I’ve said it before and I’m going to say it again, this is not a political trial,” Schroeder said. “To the extent that this trial is about the Constitution, it’s about the right to a fair trial.”

The judge told the man that when it came to picking a jury he didn’t care about his feelings about the Second Amendment or about the feelings of others that were strongly to the contrary.

“Do you think there are other people here who would be fairer than you would be?” Schroeder asked.

“I don’t know, I would hope so,” answered the man who was bearded, his grey hair in a ponytail.

“Do you think you are biased?” the judge asked?

“Yes I do, and it goes back to politics.”

By the lunch break, about a dozen prospective jurors were excused because they said they could not put aside their feelings about the case.

Jury pool demographics

Prospective jurors were chosen at random from Wisconsin Department of Transportation records of those with driver’s licenses or state identification cards, Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink said last week. Jurors must be at least 18, an American Citizen and a Kenosha County resident.

Those prospective jurors in the courtroom Monday were largely white and appeared to be mostly middle-aged. The media is barred from identifying those serving in the jury during the trial, or those in the jury pool.

Lawyers for the state and defense had discussed using mailed questionnaires to weed out people who would have conflicts, including strong feelings of bias in the case. Schroeder decided against that, putting his faith in the traditional voir dire system.

Schroeder scheduled two days for jury selection. The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

The judge warned the prospective jurors that because of the publicity surrounding the case there was a chance they would be sequestered, requiring them to stay together at a hotel during the trial. But the judge said he believes that possibility is very unlikely.

“I will resist it in any way I can, but I can’t rule it out,” Schroeder said, estimating the chance of sequestration at less than 1 percent.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0