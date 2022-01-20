Jury to begin deliberations in Chandler Halderson murder trial

A jury in the murder trial of a 23-year-old man accused of killing and dismembering his parents began deliberations Thursday after Chandler Halderson's defense rested their case without calling any witnesses.

Over seven days of testimony, Dane County prosecutors laid out their case that Chandler — caught in a lie about attending school — killed his parents Bart and Krista Halderson, initially tried to dispose of their bodies in the fireplace of a shared Windsor house, and eventually scattered cut-up bodies parts across Dane County.

After the prosecution rested its case Thursday morning, the defense team immediately followed suit. Circuit Judge John Hyland went through a series of questions with Halderson, referred to as a colloquy, to confirm he understood his right to testify or not testify. In short answers, Halderson said he understood his rights and chose not to testify.

In the prosecution's closing statement, Dane County Assistant District Attorney Andrea Raymond walked the jury through the events of July 1 when Chandler allegedly killed 50-year-old Bart and 53-year-old Krista and his arrest on July 8.

She brought up evidence and testimony seen throughout the trial, such as bone fragments found in the fireplace, cutting tools used to dismember Bart and Krista, phone data capturing Chandler near where his parents' remains were found and other evidence.

Raymond compared solving a criminal case to putting together a puzzle, contending Chandler "had eight days to spread pieces of that puzzles all over Wisconsin, at least southern Wisconsin."

"They were normal folks just trying to living another life. They don't even get to be buried next to each other," Raymond said. "Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I'm asking that you give justice to Krista and Bart Halderson and that you treat them with the dignity and respect that their own son hasn't given them."

Defense attorney Crystal Vera urged the jurors to consider what they don't know with regard to the two first-degree intentional homicide charges, but she seemingly conceded Chandler is guilty of other charges.

"Do you know if it was an awful accident, do you know if it was intentional, do you know if there was someone else involved?" Vera asked the jurors. "You don't, and that's a problem."

She admitted Chandler is a liar and even "goes to extreme lengths, if you will, to keep those lies going or to perhaps cover up those lies."

But she argued the prosecution's focus on Chandler's lies about attending college, having a job or being part of a scuba dive team with police — regardless of how much was known to his parents — was more about tainting any chance of him testifying rather than a reasonable motive.

Chandler was arrested July 8 after reporting to Dane County deputies his parents went missing after a Fourth of July trip to northern Wisconsin with an unknown couple — a story prosecutors said quickly fell apart.

Halderson is charged with two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and falsifying information about a missing person.

The trial was stalled for one week after Halderson tested positive for COVID-19 in the Dane County Jail. On Tuesday, Hyland dismissed one of the of the 18 jurors after they also tested positive. Twelve jurors will ultimately be selected to deliberate the case with the remaining five dismissed as alternates.

This story will be updated.

