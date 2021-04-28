Just 0.03% of fully vaccinated in Wisconsin have gotten COVID-19, state says

In the city of Milwaukee, about 41% of people have received at least one dose, slightly lower than the state average, but the proportion varies among census tracts from 16% to nearly 90%, said Kirsten Johnson, health commissioner. “The key here now is to meet people where they are, make it as easy as possible for them to get the vaccine,” she said.

Talking it out

Dr. Tito Izard, CEO of Milwaukee Health Services, a community health clinic, said that with patients who are hesitant about the vaccine, he discusses their goals, their family’s goals and the consequences of getting the vaccine and of not getting it.

“The vast majority, after a conversation with a doctor, actually end up taking it,” he said. “In the end, I never told them to do it, but they come to the resolution themselves.”

Conway said one or more vaccines may be authorized for children ages 12 to 15 by midsummer and for younger children by early next year, which could prove key to fully ending the pandemic. Currently, no vaccine is available for those under 16, who make up about 20% of the state population.

“We’re going to need to have broad offering of vaccine in all age groups across the county to be able to get this shut down once and for all so that we can get back to whatever a new normal is going to look like,” Conway said.