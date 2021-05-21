Just 51% of Racine Police Department have gotten COVID-19 vaccination

It also remains unclear, by the city’s data, which Racine Police Department employees have or haven’t been vaccinated.

“For instance, it is likely the case that the vaccination rate of patrol officers, who are more likely to engage the public, would be a better measure than the overall vaccination rate of the department as a whole,” Palmer said. “Incidentally, the extent to which the 51% figure that you referenced includes all police department employees — including civilians — or whether that number has been isolated to only include officers, is not clear.”

The Racine Police Department’s vaccination rate, while still behind the city employee average, is ahead of the general public’s in Racine County and statewide.

According to state data as of Thursday, 46% of Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose. In Racine County, 42.1% of residents have received at least one dose. However, both of those rates are dragged up by vaccination rates above 62% for those 55-64 years old and above 82% for those 65 and older, age ranges above the norm for working law enforcement officers.

Regardless, rates of COVID-19 vaccination not being high among police officers has raised public health concerns for some.