'Just kill me': Kenosha man who killed parents to police when they found him, authorities say

According to the complaint, when he woke the sleeping girl she struggled, waking up another sibling that shared the room and altering Medrano Jr., who came to find out what was wrong.

At a temporary bond hearing Thursday, Graveley said that as soon as Medrano III could see that his father did not believe him when he said nothing was wrong, Medrano stabbed his father in the stomach, then struck him in the shoulder, nearly severing his arm. When his stepmother came into the room, he stabbed her as well.

Medrano III said he fled when he heard his father saying they would call police, running to the home of a relative who lived a few blocks away.

The children tried to call 911 but were not able to, so the three older children climbed out a window and went to a neighbor’s for help. That neighbor called 911.

‘Violent and vicious’

Medrano III’s bond was set at $2.5 million, Kenosha County Court Commissioner Larry Keating calling the allegations “extremely violent and vicious.”

He remained silent at the hearing, his head down, wearing an anti-suicide vest.