Justice Department sues Didion Milling for multiple violations at Columbia County plant

Associated Press
Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Monday against a milling company for multiple violations at a plant that was the scene of a fatal explosion five years ago.
Kaul filed the action against Didion Milling Inc. in Columbia County. The lawsuit alleges the state Department of Natural Resources discovered 30 violations at the company’s Cambria corn mill during 2019 inspections, including emissions violations, recordkeeping violations and reporting violations. The lawsuit seeks up to $25,000 for each violation.
A grain dust explosion at the mill in 2017 killed five employees.
A federal grand jury indicted the company this past May in connection with the explosion on charges that managers violated safety standards and concealed unsafe conditions from regulators. That case is still pending.
Didion attorneys didn't immediately respond to email messages.
Photos: Grim scene at site of corn plant explosion in Cambria
A pair of Didion Milling Plant workers, who declined to be identified, view the aftermath of an overnight explosion that killed at least one person and injured more than a dozen at the facility in Cambria, Wis. Thursday, June 1, 2017. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
The sheriff in Columbia County said that the blast was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria.
The rubble of a corn mill plant following an explosion is seen, June 1, in Cambria, Wisconsin.
Aerial view of the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, Wis. Thursday, June 1, 2017. At least one worker was killed and two others were missing following an overnight blast that also injured a dozen others. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Rescue personnel work at the scene of an explosion at Didion Milling Plant in the Village of Cambria, Wis., Thursday afternoon, June 1, 2017. The explosion killed at least one employee and injured about a dozen others with two currently missing. M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Aerial view of the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, Wis. Thursday, June 1, 2017. At least one worker was killed and two others were missing following an overnight blast that also injured a dozen others. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Aerial view of the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, Wis. Thursday, June 1, 2017. At least one worker was killed and two others were missing following an overnight blast that also injured a dozen others. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
An American flag flies in the Village of Cambria, Wis., after an explosion at the Didion Milling Plant, background, killed at least one employee and injured about a dozen others, shown Thursday, June 1, 2017. M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
A digital sign board at the Cambria-Friesland Elementary, Middle and High School displays a message of support for the community after an explosion at the Didion Milling Plant killed at least one employee and injured about a dozen others in the Village of Cambria, Wis., Thursday, June 1, 2017. M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
An advertisement for Didion is seen on the left field fence on a baseball field in a park in the Village of Cambria, Wis., Thursday, June 1, 2017. An explosion at the nearby Didion Milling Plant killed at least one employee and injured about a dozen others with two currently missing. M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
The Didion Milling Plant is seen after an explosion killed at least one employee and injured about a dozen others with two currently missing in the Village of Cambria, Wis., Thursday, June 1, 2017. M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
