Kalev Kristjuhan has always had questions about life, and about what happens after we die.

Perhaps that's why the Madisonian who has lived on the East Side since 2013 works as a cemeterian who conducts green burials for Verona's Farley Center for Justice, Peace and Sustainability, a nonprofit organization that promotes ecological sustainability and social justice.

Green burials are a way of caring for the dead with minimal environmental impact, aiding in the conservation of natural resources, reduction of carbon emissions, protection of worker health and the restoration of habitats, according to the Green Burial Council website.

The Farley Center neighbors the Natural Path Sanctuary, a nature preserve burial ground, also known as a green cemetery, where you are to likely see Kristjuhan digging graves for families who come from all types of religious backgrounds and some none at all — they just want to return a dead loved one to nature.

"A body that gets buried here won't be embalmed," Kristjuhan explained of the Farley Center's green burials, adding that bodies are buried in a shroud, cloth covering or a casket made of unfinished wood, with no concrete burial vault. "We ask that the body be dressed in natural clothing.

"If family members want, they can participate in digging the grave."

Kristjuhan started volunteering at the Farley Center and Sanctuary in 2015 and was ultimately hired in 2020 as a full-time cemeterian. He said a green burial at the Farley Center/Sanctuary costs $3,500 — $2,500 goes back into the Farley Center, and the other $1,000 covers opening and closing the grave.

He plans to back off to part-time soon, however, to pursue a career as a physician's assistant. Kristjuhan's ultimate goal: end of life, or palliative, care.

"I wandered into the woods and saw a man digging a hole," Kristjuhan said of how he stumbled onto his current job, adding that he had been working in the mental health field previously.

What's your favorite part about being a green cemeterian?

I like that I am helping people take care of and protect the forest. The other aspect I enjoy, I really appreciate getting to be present at the burials. It's a raw and direct moment for people. I find myself getting choked up listening to their ceremonies. There's something moving and beautiful about it, despite how they are complete strangers.

Should more people consider going green with burials? Why?

There's no reason to put pollutants into the Earth when you die. Why expend resources when we don't need to and they don't add much to the process of dying? It just adds a lot of expense. It's one of the small environmentally friendly steps we can take in our lives.

Give us some examples of green burial ceremonies you've been part of.

We've had priests come out and do traditional readings and prayers. There was a Jewish ceremony where, as they carried the body to the grave site, they stopped for the repetition of prayer. A big Wiccan group came out once — a whole bunch of people were dressed in interesting outfits and having a boisterous time. One actually — an (Indigenous) ceremony — they came out and put tobacco in the grave and walked around it in a way. It was really beautiful.

How has working as a cemeterian influenced your lifelong ponderings about life and death?

I will say this: We've had ceremonies where a lot of people came out and told really moving stories. It was clear that person had a huge impact during their lifetime and was beloved to the people around them. We've had a couple of times where a few people came out struggling to find anything nice to say about the person who passed. That taught me that our small day-to-day interactions matter. They influence how we are remembered.

What are your own religious beliefs, if you'd like to share them or have them?

I do practice Buddhism. I've been deeply involved with that religion for a while. I find the story of reincarnation plausible. It's hard to imagine a universe where there is no observer. It's also just possible that we black out and there's nothing left.