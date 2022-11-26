Karen Rogers' goal: Complete 72 races in 72 counties at age 72

With hills so steep she could reach out and touch the ground without bending over, finishing the Black River Trail Classic 10-kilometer race was an accomplishment.

But for Karen Rogers, it was the culmination of a four-year challenge to run races in each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

Rogers, 72, has been running for more than half a century.

In 1998, while working as a physical-education teacher in her native Connecticut, Rogers hatched the idea of running a race in each of that state’s 169 towns. She co-founded the Run 169 Towns Society, which now has more than 4,000 members, including more than 130 who’ve completed the quest.

“I was the first,” she said. “And then I was the first to do it again.”

Rogers moved to Madison in 2018 to be near her son, Jim, and figured she’d try to repeat the tour in her new state, but with 1,248 towns plus another 662 cities and villages that seemed impractical.

When signing up for the Madison Turkey Trot, someone suggested that she do counties instead.

“I said, ‘That’s doable.’”

She’s run on roads and trails, in summer and winter, even at midnight in Minocqua, one of her favorite races. In counties without races, she ran on her own with her husband, Jim, timing her.

While most of her races are 5Ks, Rogers has also run marathons and just about every distance in between.

“It’s whatever presents,” she said. “If it’s a 10K, that’s what I’ll do. If it’s a half-marathon, that’s what I’ll do.”

When did you start running?

I started running in 1972, off and on in graduate school. And then in ’73, when I was hired as a physical-education teacher in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, I went to a conference and attended a workshop called rhythmic running. And it was just so much fun. The guy had us going around this huge gym and then running sprints diagonally. I thought, that is really cool. This feels really good.

So then I started running around my backyard at home. And my father would cut the grass so it was kind of like a track. And he’d say, “OK, Karen, your track is ready.” And I would just go out and I’d run laps, and then I would do the sprints. I just really, really enjoyed it. I would get a runner’s high. And then I slowly but surely started running on the roads.

How did you get the idea to run in every town?

I really didn’t get into racing until after I was married. I did a 10K. That was in ’78. And I had no idea about pacing or anything. And since I had been sprinting in my backyard, I said, “Oh, I’ll just start out fast.” I think my first mile was, like, a 6:30. And then it was like petering out, petering out, petering out. But I did OK.

In 1998, when I’d done probably 35 towns ... I was at a race in Darien, Connecticut. And I said, “Jeez, I wonder how difficult it would be to run a race in every town?” And so there the idea was born. Run 169.

That took me 10 years. Since I was rather a pioneer, there were lots of towns that didn’t have races. When they started hearing about people crazy as I was traveling all around Connecticut, they started having races.

Has your approach to running changed as you’ve gotten older?

I am thrilled to be placing in more races now in the 70-79 age group. There was some serious competition out there at a few races.

Usually they started running late in life, and they’re faster because they’ve got young legs. Or they’re not coming off an injury.

I just had frozen shoulders, so I had to take it easy for the month of July. And then lo and behold, Richland County put out a race. So I walked and ran, because I didn’t want to be out there all day, in 90-something degree heat. That unfroze the shoulders pretty quickly.

What was your hardest race?

The Black River Trail Classic in the Black River State Forest, which was dreadful, but I did it.

I should have paid attention to the gentleman before the race who said, “Karen, I think there’s going to be a couple of hills where you can literally touch the road.” And I thought, nah, it can’t be like the last ascent up Mount Washington (in New Hampshire). It was. And I did it. I reached out and I could. I could touch the road in front of me.

I saw this young man go up a very steep hill holding onto his legs. I said, “Well, if he can do it, I can do it.” And I did. I said, “Just keep on going. Just make it to the top.”

What’s your next goal?

I’d like to try a triathlon before I die. I’m not really a swimmer, so I have to build up my swimming skills. So we’ll see. The world is my oyster. The trick is just to stay active.