Kathy Hochul poised to join list of 'female firsts' in New York history

In another first that reached the national stage, Geraldine Ferraro, a Democratic congresswoman from Queens, served in 1984 as the first woman to be nominated by a major party on a presidential ticket, when she was picked by Walter Mondale as his vice presidential running mate.

That move was called "bold and historic," in a statement by Vice President Kamala Harris upon the death of Walter Mondale.

Judith S. Kaye

In New York, a judicial milestone occurred when Judith S. Kaye served as the chief justice of the New York Court of Appeals, making her the state's top jurist. She was nominated for the role in 1993 by then-Gov. Mario Cuomo, and served in the role until she reached the state's mandatory retirement age for judges in 2008. During her time on the bench, Kaye championed "problem-solver" courts, to address cases with specific root causes, including domestic violence.

Mary Anne Krupsak