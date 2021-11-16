Kenosha awaits verdict in Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — Has Kenosha become better since the Aug. 23, 2020, shooting of Jacob Blake and the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings two nights later? It depends on who you ask.

If you were outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, as the jury in the Rittenhouse case deliberated inside, you’d find crowds of demonstrators: some chanting in support of Black Lives Matter, others opposing it; a man waving a "Let’s Go Brandon" flag (code for a vulgar anti-President Joe Biden phrase); and Justin Blake — uncle of Jacob Blake — waving a Pan-African flag. Shouting matches occurred off and on.

Mark McCloskey, the Missouri U.S. Senate candidate who with his wife pointed guns at BLM demonstrators as they marched in front of their house last year, walked through the crowd, getting ridiculed by some, snapping selfies with others, and smiled as local, national and independent journalists paid attention to the controversial figure.

One of the leaders of the pro-BLM demonstrators said violence was not on the agenda. Xavier Simmons, a Racine-based organizer, said he was there to advocate justice for the three men shot by Rittenhouse, two of whom died. He called for “being peaceful in the street today … We can’t have infiltrators coming in and agitating.”

Members of the media and onlookers still outnumbered demonstrators during the day, although the number of protesters had increased by nightfall. The jury adjourned without coming to a verdict.

A number of sheriff’s deputies stood throughout the courthouse grounds and in nearby Civic Center Park, keeping watch but not getting involved in many conversations unless approached.

If you went two blocks away in any direction, it was a different story.

Cars moved north and south along Sheridan Road undeterred Tuesday afternoon. Few buildings had boards up. The two Car Source locations on Sheridan Road, the fulcrum of so much hostility in the last 15 months, had their lots full of used cars but appeared closed for the day.

One house along 11th Avenue, one block west of the courthouse, had a sheet strung across its front porch with the words “Kids live here!!!” painted on it — a common sight during riots last year as property owners and parents hoped to deter arsonists.

Around Downtown, coffee shops remained open. Barbershops gave haircuts. Buses continued on their routes. The streetcar chimed its bell as it approached intersections. If it weren’t for the echoing chants from megaphones blocks away, it would have seemed a “normal” day in Kenosha. Only a couple of buildings had boards over the windows, and those tended to be vacant storefronts anyway.

At Scoops, the ice cream shop on Eighth Avenue, a man got coffee on his birthday. Two retirees — Jane Bekos and Penny Seymoure — treated themselves with double scoops of ice cream.

Rio Becerra, the only employee at the counter, said Scoops wasn't affected much by the rioting last year. This week, even with the highly watched trial a couple of blocks away, “It’s pretty chill even though all that stuff is going on,” Becerra said. “I’m not too worried about it. What happens will happen.”

A retired Carthage College professor originally from California who now lives in Kenosha, Seymoure said she participated in a couple of marches last year. Bekos did not.

Bekos said she thinks Kenosha is on the path to becoming better, because there is a growing “awareness of things that have to change … I think there’s attempts to work hard to make things better.”

Seymoure wasn’t so sure. She noted that there have been promises for 15 months now that Uptown would be revived, after damage from the riots, but that hasn’t happened yet. The neighborhood is still largely scorched and boarded up and not what it once was. The barbershop Seymoure used to get her haircut at in Uptown never reopened, she said.

Seymoure hopes the plans for redevelopment come to fruition, but the slow progress has her nervous that the violence of 2020 will inspire little-to-no positive change.

“What I’m really concerned about is we don’t seem to be making progress on the systemic racism we have here,” she said.

Kaitlyn Knodel, who works at Squeeze Juice Bar on 57th Street, said Rittenhouse should go to prison and “we should throw away the key,” but she doesn’t expect the jury to convict him of anything. She supports the BLM movement and, if Rittenhouse walks away without legal repercussions, it will only give more energy to the movement — since the changes she believes BLM is fighting for still haven't come.

“I don’t feel like it’s going to get back to normal right away,” she said. In Kenosha, “nothing has changed with the principles of Black Lives Matter.”

At Duck Duck Goose Children's Shop on Sixth Avenue, owner Jennifer Wagner came to a similar conclusion as Becerra. No matter the Rittenhouse trial outcome, she expects no riots. “I’m optimistic. It’s all fine. Nothing is going to happen.”

She said she told Kenosha police officers the same thing when they stopped by Tuesday morning, as the police told business owners they could call for help if needed. “I feel like if we give off bad energy, we’re going to get bad energy back.”

Kevin Johnson, who works at Canna Vita, a CBD store, in the same building as Knodel, doesn’t think the “bad energy” of 2020 will be back. He blamed people from outside of Kenosha for starting fires, smashing windows and causing harm. Even with the attention of the Rittenhouse trial, he doesn’t think they’ll be back.

One thing he does hope will come back is civility.

“Last year was ridiculous,” Johnson said, referring to the protests that often turned violent. "Anything is better than that.”

On one of the few Downtown buildings with boards over its windows, painted in large colorful lettering on wood panels were phrases like “Justice 4 Jacob” and “Love endures.” On the same wall in small black letters, as if they’d been written as an afterthought with a Sharpie, were the words “This too shall pass.”

