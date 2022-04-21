Kenosha County DA declines to prosecute alleged open meetings' violations as Wilmot School Board agrees to training

WILMOT – The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office said it will not take formal action against a local school board or its president following complaints of alleged violations of Wisconsin's Open Meetings Law.

The complaints, however, have now led to Wilmot Union High School’s Board of Education submitting to a training session on open meetings that took place at the April 13 meeting and lasted just over an hour as the last order of business on the board’s agenda.

In late January, Diane Brenner of Silver Lake filed the complaints with the Kenosha County District Attorney's office with a sampling of six alleged violations that date back to May of last year. In the complaints to District Attorney Michael Graveley, Brenner alleged the board, led by then-President Laurie DeMoon had violated open meetings laws with incorrect exemptions for closed sessions, discussion of items in closed session that did not meet open meeting exemptions, discussions or debates in emails that she said should take place in open session, meeting notices posted with “vague, incorrect and/or misleading” descriptions, improper noticing of a committee meeting in which a board quorum was present and board members taking action in committee meetings designated as informational with votes not “properly” recorded.

Declining prosecution

Some of the closed session topics also involved discussions of a “data tool” for evaluating prospective superintendent candidates and compensation for support staff, but not a specific staff member, matters that Brenner pointed out did not rise to exemption from an open meeting, according to the complaints. Graveley declined to prosecute the matter.

Instead, Graveley said that he was “advised” and “encouraged” that School Board Attorney Shana Lewis had notified him the board would submit to the training on open meetings laws.

“We will not be taking any formal action against the School Board or President DeMoon at this time,” said Graveley, in his April 12 correspondence with Brenner. DeMoon, who held one of two School Board positions up for election, will not return as voters ousted her on April 5. The April 13 meeting was her last. Two new members Joy Corona and Kim Swanson will soon be sworn in.

Over the last year, Brenner and her husband Brent, repeatedly challenged DeMoon on open meetings violations, a move Brenner said fell on deaf ears and one that board officials have said cost the district more than $9,000 in legal fees. The district has been further embattled as a majority of its staff issued a vote of no confidence against the board, Board member Sue Gerber quit, citing mismanagement and district residents had sought, but did not gain, reapportionment of community representation on the board. District administrative leadership also saw the departure of long-time Superintendent Dan Kopp, along with the announced departures of a district leader and a business manager. Vance Dalzin, has since stepped in as the interim administrator until the newly-hired Superintendent Michael Plourde officially starts July 1.

DeMoon responds to ruling

In response to Graveley's ruling on the complaints, DeMoon said in an email that they “did not merit a formal investigation, and that the district attorney made the right decision in dropping this matter.”

“Enough taxpayer dollars have already been wasted as a result of the baseless accusations made by the complainant,” DeMoon said.

“We held the training during our regularly scheduled open meeting for greatest access to all. Our board attended as well as our entire leadership team and our newly appointed District Administrator, Dr. Plourde. We also invited the newly elected school board members, one of whom accepted the offer. Community members attended as well, including the complainant. The session was livestreamed and recorded for anyone to access through our website,” she said.

“There is a great deal of misunderstanding and confusion regarding the open meeting laws. We hope that having one training for all in our district will prove a proactive attempt to give everyone the same level of basic information,” DeMoon added.

Looking toward the future, DeMoon said she hoped that in being replaced, the “over-scrutiny of the School Board will end, as it has yielded nothing but hard feelings in our district.”

Lewis' training covered "valid purposes" for holding a closed session, such as, “employment, promotion, compensation or performance of a public employee” with discussions pertaining to a specific person in contrast to general policies that do not involved specific people, among other things. Other topics included taking action in closed sessions, meeting adjournment and record keeping during meetings, including those of committees, the board clerk's responsibilities for establishing a record and publishing of meeting minutes.

No specific references, however, were made to the Brenner’s’ complaints during the session.

Holding elected officials accountable

Incoming School Board member Swanson, who had previously been on the Randall School Board, said the training was a good starting point.

“I think it gives us a point in time, it gives us a reference point of … `Don’t forget',” she said. But she was still skeptical of whether the remaining board members would be “willing to listen” to differing points of view. According to Swanson, the board needs to be able to have robust discussions, speak as individuals, act as policy makers and not micromanage day-to-day operations that are handled district administration.

“Trust is a huge issue with everybody,” she said. “I think the board needs to know its role.”

Brenner said she does not take lightly the costs for bringing to light open government concerns. However, elected officials are accountable to the public, she said.

“I am hopeful that members of the board who were ignorant of the laws will see the error of their ways and be more cognizant and compliant in the future,” said Brenner, following last week’s meeting. “The training was high level, much of the material was common sense so I am still having an issue believing that ‘they just didn’t know better’ – but I must give them the benefit of the doubt and believe things will get better.”

“I think it is important that the community pay attention to local government and hold those in office accountable,” she said.