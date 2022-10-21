Kenosha County estimates $70,000 cost to re-try man who appealed conviction for murdering wife

Seventy-thousand dollars.

That’s what it will cost Kenosha County to retry Mark Jensen, according to District Attorney Michael Graveley, who appeared before the Judiciary and Law Committee to present his budget Thursday night.

Graveley said the case is represented as a special prosecution line item in his budget.

“You could mark that as the Jensen-trial-is–back-again line item,” he said.

The Jensen case, when it was tried in 2008, was the longest criminal trial in the history of Wisconsin, according to Graveley. It took five and a half weeks to conclude.

Jensen, convicted for murdering his wife, Julie, at their Pleasant Prairie home in December 1998, is expected to stand trial for a second time starting Jan. 9, according to local circuit court scheduling records.

MARK JENSEN HEARING Mark Jensen, left, talks with one of his attorneys, Mackenzie Renner, during a hearing on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case after an appeal of a Wisconsin State Supreme Court ruling last year that Jensen should receive a new trial. The refusal inevitably paved the way for a new trial.

“Remember this case is having to be tried again because Julie Jensen wrote a letter, which she gave to law enforcement saying, `If I'm found mysteriously dead, this is the person who killed me,’” said Graveley, paraphrasing, told the committee.

The letter was found to be not admissible by the Court of Appeals about two years after the original concluded, he said.

“Then, the Supreme Court actually made rulings that change the hearsay rules. So under today's hearsay law, this letter would be admissible,” said Graveley. “But here's what only a court appeals can say. They say well, because it wasn't admissible for that split second in time, you have to try the case again … So we will have an identical trial. Try to get your heads around that and then, spend $70,000 to try the case.”

The district attorney’s budget is among the five areas in the county’s overall budget for law enforcement. Other areas include the Sheriff’s Department, Circuit Court and Joint Services.

The committee approved the county’s law enforcement budget which is projected to increase 4.7 percent next year, or from $56,016,912 to $58,651,890. Of all county of its major areas, law enforcement has the largest levy in county government. The levy for law enforcement is proposed to increase 4.37 percent from $42,814,612 this year to $44,683,969 next year.

Meanwhile, Jensen, 62, who has been in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1.5 million bond since April 12, 2021, was previously sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided over the original trial, that was moved to Walworth County.

Graveley said the new trial will bring back not just Jensen, but the original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney. Jambois is currently a prosecutor in Stevens Point, Wis.

Graveley said Jambois is returning on what he described as a “lend-lease” agreement with the Portage County District Attorney’s Office, which will be picking up his salary.

“So we’re not going to have to pay … a special prosecution salary,” he said.

Nonetheless, because the case is more than two decades old, the county will have to pay bring back many of the same people who previously testified, or in the case of “expert witnesses,” find new ones since the previous experts have retired. The same is true of the law enforcement who were also part of the original case, he said.

“And so we are literally having to bring back people from all corners of the country from Arizona and Florida, as a point of emphasis, and contract with new experts and bring new experts in to try this case,” he said.

Graveley said that the special prosecution was “hopefully” a one-time, budget line item.

“I guess I should never promise this. I don’t plan on ever being back with a Jensen line item,” he said. “But there’s no way that we will be able to try the case again without that (budgeted) line item.”

While Graveley expressed frustration he said he would do what was necessary to prosecute the case.

“This is an individual who, who viciously murdered his wife with a high amount of planning and criminal thinking,” he said. “And, so, from my perspective, you know, we will be there every time this needs to be done.”