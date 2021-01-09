Kenosha County facing huge liability claims in Kyle Rittenhouse shootings

It claims further that police allowed Rittenhouse, 17 at the time of the shooting, of Antioch, to freely “roam the streets” with an assault rifle and failed that night to arrest Rittenhouse, who walked toward them with his hands in the air, admitting he was the shooter.

The claims include: negligence; negligent supervision and training; negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress; and wrongful death.

“I think it’s quite clear here they Sheriff acted with responsibility and those under him as well under the circumstance,” Rose said.

Rose also called for the County Board to reject an injury notice filed by Alyssa Schukar, a New York Times correspondent who was hit in the hand by rubber bullets during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha. Schukar has undergone two surgeries as a result of the injury.

Supervisor Jeff Gentz agreed with Rose.

“I can tell you it wasn’t Kenosha County’s fault that happened,’ Gentz said.

Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone said the notices have already gone to the insurance company and a motion to reject them would be out of order given the contractual relationship.