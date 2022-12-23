 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha County medical examiner investigating death at assisted living facility

PARKSIDE MANOR

Five residents and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Parkside Manor, 6300 67th St.

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall is investigating a death at an assisted living facility.

In a statement Hall said the case is under investigation, an autopsy has been performed and the cause and manner of death are pending. The death occurred at Parkside Manner, 6300 67th St.

Representatives with Parkside Manner had no comment Friday morning. 

No additional information was available Friday afternoon. 

