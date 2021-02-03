Kenosha County prosecutors seek Kyle Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond

The man produced a utility bill with his name on it and stated the defendant no longer lived there.

Freely roaming

Keeping tabs on Rittenhouse while his case proceeds through the system is paramount, the motion states.

"In a criminal case as serious as this one, it is critically important that the court be able to monitor the defendant's whereabouts at all times," the motion states. "After all, it is extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial.

"Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely."

The motion also points to the GoFundMe effort that raised the cash used to bail out Rittenhouse, along with what it considers "his carefree attitude by going to a bar immediately after his arraignment on Jan. 5, 2021, and drinking three beers in the company of known 'Proud Boys' while flashing white supremacist signs and wearing a 'Free as (expletive)' shirt."