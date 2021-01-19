Kenosha educator says husband died from virus after she contracted COVID-19 at school

Prior to returning from medical leave, Hoffman said she raised a number of concerns with administration. She said she was given assurances that her family’s health risks would be considered along with her schedule and with regard to in-person contact with students.

“She was told that those health risks were going to be taken into account and that people who were sick were going to be sent home. And, that didn’t happen,” Kitts-Lewinski said.

Instead, Hoffman said in her statement to the School Board that she was assigned to three students attending school in person.

Kitts-Lewinski said there was someone on staff at Hoffman’s workplace who had symptoms and was not sent home. She said staff members at Brass had expressed concerns “on record” about the person’s attendance at work while experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Took precautions outside of school

Hoffman said that she took care to avoid in-person contact whenever possible, following protocols for wearing masks, social distancing and sanitation.