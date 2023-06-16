#1. Cooking - Percent of total house fires caused by cooking: 49%

A 53-year-old woman suffered severe injuries after she escaped through a bedroom window during a fire that started in a kitchen at an apartment building on the city’s south side Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at around 3 p.m. at the Joanne Apartments at 88th Street and 41st Avenue, according to Capt. Stephen Lombardi, the acting battalion chief for the Kenosha Fire Department at the scene.

Lombardi said the woman, who was the only occupant of the apartment, suffered injuries that included smoke inhalation, along with cuts and bruises from exiting through the first-floor window of the building. Fire and rescue officials transported her to a local hospital.

“She’s still in the hospital,” he said. Lombardi said the woman’s injuries were potentially life-threatening as she had to be intubated during treatment at the scene and was being held overnight at the hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

Residents were evacuated from the apartment complex, which has multiple buildings. The building where the fire occurred had 30 units alone, he said. According to Lombardi, the fire was under control in about 10 minutes and the damage was confined to the woman’s apartment unit.

“So, the origin was in the kitchen and we believe it was related to unattended food on the stove that was able to get (fire) in the kitchen going,” he said referring to the preliminary investigation. He said the fire then spread throughout the unit.

“We had an engine company stretch an attack line into the apartment and extinguished the fire. We started ventilation and then made sure the fire was contained,” he said. “With that many people, and that big of an apartment we’re glad we kept it to that one apartment.”

Firefighters were at the scene for an hour, however, fire inspectors remained at the apartment complex an additional hour to investigate. No other injuries were reported.