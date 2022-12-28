 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Kenosha homicide suspect captured by US Marshals

Stephon Hawthorne, 35, wanted for a fatal shooting in Kenosha in October, was captured last week by U.S. Marshals, the Kenosha Police Department announced on social media.

Hawthorne was wanted for homicide for allegedly shooting and killing Kenosha resident Carl Vines on Oct. 13 just after 2 a.m. in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Vines was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, and was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Details of Hawthorne’s arrest were not immediately available.

Stephon Kiril Hawthorne

Hawthorne
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These runway fashions were created using AI designers in Hong Kong

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News