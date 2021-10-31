Kenosha law enforcement ready to provide security as Kyle Rittenhouse trial begins

Local law enforcement is ready as the Kyle Rittenhouse trial gets underway at Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said his department will be supporting the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with security in making sure the trial can be conducted “in the same way that any other homicide trial would be although “we are aware that there are differing opinions and values surrounding this trial.”

While Nosalik said the departments are working together to address the public interest in the case. He said “we are not expecting, nor are we aware of any plans for, any large scale demonstration or protest.”

Kenosha police spokesman Sgt. Leo Viola said local law enforcement is ready to deal with “any kind of contingencies that might arise” during or after the trial, and that there are no plans to bring in the National Guard.

“They’re aware that the trial is happening and there’s a potential they could be called, but they aren’t going to be in town or set up in any way for the trial,” he said.

Sheriff’s Department Sgt. David Wright said there have been no signs that outside groups are planning to make trouble. Though a few armed supporters of Rittenhouse gathered outside the courthouse during early hearings, he said, they have not been seen in recent months.

David Goldenberg, Midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, likewise has seen no indication that extremists plan to show up. But he added that could change quickly.

“A lot of these groups don’t plan very far in advance,” he said.

Pleas for peace

Reached last week for a comment prior to the trial, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser offered his wish for a peaceful resolution.

“The eyes of the world are, again, on Kenosha,” he said in an email. “May the world see and experience what I see, a community that continues to work on a path toward healing and developing a deeper understanding of how to make Kenosha County a place that is safe and welcoming to all.”

Likewise, the Religious Leaders Caucus of the Kenosha-based Congregations United to Serve Humanity issued a statement last week urging peace in the community.

“There will be those who disagree with what is happening within the courthouse walls, but those disagreements should not and cannot spill out into the streets,” the statement signed by 16 local clerics and religious read. “We hope and pray that, in place of more division, tension, a circus-like atmosphere, violence and death while this trial unfolds, peace and justice will resound loudly throughout the community.”

Information from the Chicago Tribune, distributed through the Associated Press, was used in this article

